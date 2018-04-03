Select Page

Rose Namajunas Scouting Report

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

Vitals

5’5″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)
65″ reach, Orthodox
June 29, 1992

Record

7-3 (UFC: 4-2)

Current Streak

2 straight wins

Training

Black belt in Taekwondo
Black belt in Karate
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion: 2017 – present (no title defenses)

Strengths

– black belt in multiple disciplines
– great kickboxer
– comfortable fighting from both sides – switches stances often
– very good kicker
– incredible submission skills – submission savante, despite only being a BJJ brown belt
– pulls off difficult, unorthodox moves
– dangerous off of her back
– aggressive fighter, especially out of the gate
– very tall & long for a strawweight
– physically strong – great raw power
– very good at scrambling and getting advantageous position
– very young – still improving
– good chin
– trains at altitude

Weaknesses

– gets into brawls
– still very young & extremely inexperienced
– takedown defense needs some work
– can get caught showboating at times
– over-commits on submissions sometimes & loses position

Synopsis

The sky’s the limit for 25-year-old Rose Namajunas – a UFC champ already!

