Nick Diaz Accepts One Year USADA Suspension

Nick Diaz has come to an agreement with the USADA in regards to his missed drug tests. The UFC star has accepted a one-year suspension due to missing three out-of-competition drug tests within a year (aka “whereabouts” violations), the USADA announced today.

However, there is good news for fans of the Stockton bad boy – his suspension is retroactive to April 2017, meaning he is eligible to compete again as of April 19th of this year (yes, one day before 4/20). Whether he is at all interested in fighting again, however, is another story. He last fought at UFC 183 on January 31, 2015, losing a decision to Anderson Silva (which has since been overturned to a No Contest due to Silva failing a drug test). His last actual win in the octagon was over six years ago, when he beat Carlos Condit at UFC 143.

Since that time he has been eclipsed in popularity by his little brother Nate. However, Nick is still an immense fan favorite, and the UFC surely is doing all they can to bring him back in the fold.