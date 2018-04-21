In this segment, we take a look at the betting advice of some of the well-known MMA Twitter gamblers. They offer their free advice to you here and we track the picks. If you like what you see, be sure to check them all out on Twitter and see what else they have to offer. Also, if you think you have what it takes to be a top MMA Twitter handicapper, message @GumbyVreeland on Twitter and PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS!

Each bettor has 5 units(u) to bet each event. 5 units should be the maximum you bet on a card. So if you bet $100 a card, each unit is $20 for you. If you bet $10 a card, each unit is $2.

This week’s card: UFC Atlantic City

Lummis Locks MMA (@LummisLocks)

Bio: Has been betting on MMA for about 2 years now. When he found out it was a thing to sell picks it inspired him to eventually start tracking via a 3rd party. He’s been on betmma.tips/Lummis for almost 4 months now. Can’t say that he’s happy with where he’s at, but feels like he’s learned so much in the small amount of time since he started treating handicapping as more than a hobby. Is a student, so the surprising amount of free time comes in handy.

Record: 19-17 (-6.24u)

UFC Atlantic City Picks:

Hooker by Finish – 2u (+290)

MMA Knockout Bets (@BetsandPicksMMA)

Bio: Has been betting on MMA for 6 years. 2017 was the first year of 3rd party tracked picks and he went 77-49 and finished up 37.21 units. In 2018, he started giving his bets out of Twitter (which you can follow above). You can also check out his recently 3rd party tracked bets at betmma.tips/mmaknockoutbets.

Record: 6-3 (+3.06u)

UFC Atlantic City Picks:

Lee – 2u (-150)

LaFlare – 1u (-150)

Bahadurzada/Changas Over 1.5rds – 1u (-100)

MMA-Manifesto Picks

Record: 15-25 (-4.46u)

UFC Atlantic City Picks:

Dvalishvili – 1u (+130)

Lee by Submission – 1u (+177)

Willis by KO – 1u (+114)

Martin – 2u (-220)

NO LONGER WITH US

MMA-Betting (@PureMMABetting)

Bio: He has been following and betting on MMA for many years and winning on a regular basis, so decided to share the joys of his bets. No charges for picks just a simple format – single, doubles and a parlay for each event. You can follow his picks from the Twitter account above.

Record: 3-10 (-23.6u)

Newsome MMA (@Newsome_MMA)

Bio: Handicapper out of England and owner of the website NewsomeMMA.co.uk. You can track his bets 3rd party at betmma.tips/NewsomeMMA. Plus you can check out his YouTube series, Victory in Vegas.

Record: 27-27-1 (-7.00u)

