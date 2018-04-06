Select Page

McGregor Fallout: Three Fights Pulled From UFC 223; Conor in Police Custody

The fallout from the insanity that took place at the Barclays Center today continues, and it’s all bad news.  We are now up to a total of three fights (involving six fighters) pulled off of Saturday night’s UFC 223 card, and the perpetrator of the chaos, Conor McGregor, has turned himself into the NYPD and awaits criminal charges.

As previously reported, McGregor crony Artem Lobov has been pulled from the card due to his involvement in the ruckus, and no replacement for him will be found, so that means Alex Caceres is off of the card also.  The New York State Athletic Commission has ruled that Michael Chiesa can’t compete due to the facial cuts he received when McGregor smashed the bus window, so his fight with Anthony Pettis is also off.  And, finally, Ray Borg has ended up hospitalized due to broken glass ending up in his eye, so his fight with Brandon Moreno is also off.

The UFC has issued a statement promising “consequences” for McGregor and Lobov.  Anything short of outright release from the company would be unjust.

