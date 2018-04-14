Livest Dog at UFC Glendale: Justin Gaethje

Name: Justin Gaethje
Opponent: Dustin Poirier
Odds: +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
After his performance against Eddie Alvarez and Michael Johnson, I’m having trouble wrapping my head around how anybody could call Justin Gaethje an underdog. While Dustin Poirier has superior ground work, his work rate is not as high as Gaethje and he is susceptible to falling into slug-fests. Apart from that, Poirier has in the past not always had the most solid chin (ask Michael Johnson whose only KO win in the past four years is Poirier).
To me this provides too many points of concern for Poirier to trust him as a favorite. And makes for a juicy underdog pick come Saturday.
2018 Totals
Record: 7-3
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $839
Return on Investment: 84%
