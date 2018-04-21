NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 31: David Branch (yellow trunks) celebrates his submission win over Louis Taylor (not shown) during their World Series of Fighting middleweight championship fight at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

Name: David Branch

Opponent: Thiago Santos

Odds: +160 (bet $100 to win $160)

The reason he’s an underdog here is simple; it’s the intimidation factor. None of the fights that David Branch has had since returning to the UFC have people saying “wow, what power”. That’s what people are saying about Thiago Santos though, who has the power to put anybody away in an instant.

So, why then do I like Branch as an underdog?

It’s even more simple – he’s more well-rounded. Santos is going to have to fight a clinch game, defend takedowns and worry about gassing out those huge muscles. Meanwhile, Branch just has to watch out for the big bomb. I think there’s a good chance he does just that.


2018 Totals

Record: 7-4
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $739
Return on Investment: 67%

 

