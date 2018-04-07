Select Page

Livest Dog at UFC 223: Bec Rawlings

Nov 18, 2017; Sydney, Australia; Bec Rawlings moves in with a hit as Jessica-Rose Clark defends during UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hyde-USA TODAY Sports

Name: Bec Rawlings

Opponent: Ashlee Evans-Smith

Odds: +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

Ashlee Evans-Smith is the higher ranked fighter here. Plus the fact that she’s coming down a weight class makes her look better in the public’s eye. However, the lesser weight cut is going to do wonders for Rawlings’ cardio. And likewise, the bigger cut may hinder Evans-Smith’s cardio. As a result, the constant look for takedowns for Evans-Smith may wind up being a factor.

Expect Rawlings to suffer an early takedown or two, but if she makes Evans-Smith work for it, she’ll benefit in the second half of the fight. Add in that she is the better striker and this is a decent looking bet.

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Bec Rawlings odds - BestFightOdds

2018 Totals

Record: 7-2
Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $939
Return on Investment: 104%

MMA, MMA Manifesto

