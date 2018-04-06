Select Page

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Al Iaquinta New UFC 223 Main Event

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 11: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts during UFC 205 Weigh-ins at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

An unlikely hero has rode in to save the day at UFC 223. A man who seems to be in a constant dispute with the bosses of the company.  Mr. Ragin’ Al Iaquinta.  Iaquinta will take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event tomorrow night in Brooklyn.

Now for the catch – only Nurmagomedov will be eligible to win the UFC lightweight strap, as Iaquinta weighed in a 155.2 pounds today (lightweight title fight competitors have to be right at 155 or below).  However, if he had known a few hours later he’d be penciled in to the main event, he would surely have easily lost the extra 0.2 pounds (he weighed in with some clothes on).

You can read our article from earlier today for a rundown on how we got to this wacky main event.  With Iaquinta moved into the main event, that means his previously scheduled dance partner, Paul Felder, will be left without a fight tomorrow night.

Barring another crazy turn of events, UFC 223 goes down tomorrow night in Brooklyn.  Click here for the updated fight card.

