Select Page

John Moraga Scouting Report

Posted by | Apr 9, 2018 | ,

John Moraga Scouting Report
John Moraga scouting report
(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

John Moraga Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)
67″ reach, Orthodox
March 20, 1984

Record

17-6 (UFC: 6-5)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Two-time University Freestyle All-American wrestler

Championships Held

Trilogy Championship Fighting Bantamweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)
Rage in the Cage Bantamweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– solid wrestler
– has fought at heavier weights (bantamweight) & been successful
– very good submission skills – about half his wins via tap out
– finishes fights
– solid striking defense
– dangerous elbows
– has been extremely successful in his career
– well coached – MMA Lab, Arizona Combat Sports
– becoming a smarter fighter
– very dangerous kicks

Weaknesses

– gets hit more than he dishes out
– has lost when he has fought the elite of the elite
– not much knockout power
– inaccurate striker
– horrible takedown accuracy & takedown defense

Synopsis

It was a meteoric rise for John Moraga in the UFC, but he hasn’t shown he is able to get past the best of the best in his weight class.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: John Moraga Scouting Report



Related Posts

Fighters of the Week

Fighters of the Week

March 20, 2018

Jimi Manuwa Scouting Report

Jimi Manuwa Scouting Report

March 12, 2018

David Zawada returns against Wroclaw’s Michal Michalski at KSW 43

David Zawada returns against Wroclaw’s Michal Michalski at KSW 43

March 15, 2018

UFC Career Fighter Earnings

UFC Career Fighter Earnings

March 20, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino