John Moraga Scouting Report
Vitals
5’6″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)
67″ reach, Orthodox
March 20, 1984
Record
17-6 (UFC: 6-5)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
Two-time University Freestyle All-American wrestler
Championships Held
Trilogy Championship Fighting Bantamweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)
Rage in the Cage Bantamweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– solid wrestler
– has fought at heavier weights (bantamweight) & been successful
– very good submission skills – about half his wins via tap out
– finishes fights
– solid striking defense
– dangerous elbows
– has been extremely successful in his career
– well coached – MMA Lab, Arizona Combat Sports
– becoming a smarter fighter
– very dangerous kicks
Weaknesses
– gets hit more than he dishes out
– has lost when he has fought the elite of the elite
– not much knockout power
– inaccurate striker
– horrible takedown accuracy & takedown defense
Synopsis
It was a meteoric rise for John Moraga in the UFC, but he hasn’t shown he is able to get past the best of the best in his weight class.
