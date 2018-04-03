Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)

70″ reach, Orthodox

May 22, 1984

Record

27-14 (UFC: 14-11)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

World Fight League Grand Prix Champion: 2006

Strengths

– extremely aggressive fighter

– very experienced

– submission wizard – vast majority of wins come via tap out

– versatile with his submissions (chokes, armbars, kimuras, leg locks)

– finishes fights

– good ground and pound

– great at passing guard on the ground

– very active on the ground looking for submissions

– decent striking defense

– pushes pace

– while no knockout power, he’s a decent striker

– as tough as they come

Weaknesses

– inconsistent

– can be knocked out & submitted

– horribly inaccurate striker

– gets hit far more often than he lands strikes

– mediocre takedown accuracy and defense

– cardio has been questioned

– can be very risky and overaggressive

– no real knockout power

– getting up there in age

– taken a lot of damage over his career

Synopsis

One thing you are guaranteed every time Joe Lauzon steps into the cage – win or lose, you will entertain you.