Joanna Jedrzejczyk Scouting Report
Vitals
5’6″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
Aug 18, 1987
Record
14-1 (UFC: 8-1)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
multiple Muay Thai & kickboxing championships
Championships Held
UFC Womens’ Strawweight Champion: 2015-2017 (five successful title defenses)
Strengths
– world class striker
– tall & long for a strawweight
– has beaten many of the top fighters in the weight class already
– KO power in her hands
– extremely quick with her strikes
– young & in her prime
– very aggressive & confident
– can get into opponent’s head with her attitude
– very active striker – lands lots of strikes
– outstrikes her opponents about 3:1
– very good with the jab
– has wicked elbows, kicks & knees
– great at stuffing takedowns
– good striking defense
– great gas tank
– part of one of the best fight teams in the world – American Top Team
Weaknesses
– still fairly inexperienced – only turned pro in 2012
– very inaccurate striker
– strictly a striker at this point – does she have any wrestling or BJJ skills?
– can be (T)KOd
– can go overboard on trash talk & cause her to be distracted
Synopsis
Joanna Champion has risen like a supernova in the nascent women’s strawweight division. Now that she’s been usurped, can she rise again?
