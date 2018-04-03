Select Page

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Scouting Report

DALLAS, TX – MAY 13: Joanna Jedrzejczyk celebrates her win in the Women’s Strawweight Title bout against Jessica Andrade during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center on May 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Vitals

5’6″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
Aug 18, 1987

Record

14-1 (UFC: 8-1)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

multiple Muay Thai & kickboxing championships

Championships Held

UFC Womens’ Strawweight Champion: 2015-2017 (five successful title defenses)

Strengths

– world class striker
– tall & long for a strawweight
– has beaten many of the top fighters in the weight class already
– KO power in her hands
– extremely quick with her strikes
– young & in her prime
– very aggressive & confident
– can get into opponent’s head with her attitude
– very active striker – lands lots of strikes
– outstrikes her opponents about 3:1
– very good with the jab
– has wicked elbows, kicks & knees
– great at stuffing takedowns
– good striking defense
– great gas tank
– part of one of the best fight teams in the world – American Top Team

Weaknesses

– still fairly inexperienced – only turned pro in 2012
– very inaccurate striker
– strictly a striker at this point – does she have any wrestling or BJJ skills?
– can be (T)KOd
– can go overboard on trash talk & cause her to be distracted

Synopsis

Joanna Champion has risen like a supernova in the nascent women’s strawweight division.  Now that she’s been usurped, can she rise again?

