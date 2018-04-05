Dillashaw-Garbrant 2 at UFC 227; dos Anjos-Covington at UFC 224

MMA, like rust, never sleeps, and UFC title fights seem to be announced almost daily. Case in point, the UFC has revealed two fights for straps (one real strap, one fugazi one) this week alone. One fight has long been anticipated; the other is a bit of a surprise.

First for the fugazi and expected one – Rafael dos Anjos will face Brazilian Enemy #1 Colby Covington at UFC 224 for the interim UFC Welterweight Championship (this despite the fact that the real champion, Tyron Woodley, expects to be back in action this summer). The noteworthy part of this bout is that it will be taking place in Rio de Janeiro, despite the fact that Covington is persona non grata in that South American country after disparaging its citizens.

But enough about a fake title fight. As for the real, and surprising, forthcoming championship fight – ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that UFC Bantamweight Champion T.J. Dillashaw’s first title defense since regaining the belt will be against the man he just beat – Cody Garbrandt. The surprise here is a “superfight” featuring Dillashaw challenging Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title was bandied about and expected to take place this summer. That appears, at least for now, to be off the table.

UFC 227 goes down from the Staples Center in La La Land on August 4th.