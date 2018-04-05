Conor McGregor Profanely Responds to be Stripped

Conor McGregor isn’t one to hold his tongue (or whatever fingers/thumbs he uses to Tweet). So when news got out yesterday that he’ll be stripped of his UFC Lightweight Championship after this weekend’s UFC 223, he didn’t go quietly into the night (it should be noted Dana White has still refused to use the “strip” word, but he continues to dance around the fact that the Irishman will no longer be champ after Saturday’s Max Holloway-Khabib Nurmagomedov main event for the belt). Here’s McGregor’s response:

You’s’ll strip me of nothing you’s do nothing cunts. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 5, 2018

Classic Conor, and surely he’s spawned a few new phrases and/or memes in that simple Tweet.