Select Page

Conor McGregor Charged With Four Counts, Out on Bail

Posted by | Apr 6, 2018 | ,

Conor McGregor Charged With Four Counts, Out on Bail

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 23: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor speaks during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will meet boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor is once again a free man… for now.  The handcuffed Irishman made an appearance at Kings County Criminal Court today, facing three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief due to his run-in with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bus yesterday at the Barclays Center.  He was joined by his SBG teammate Cian Cowley, who also was up on charges.

Both men were ordered to avoid any contact (“an order of protection” aka a restraining order) with Michael Chiesa, Ozzy Arias, Ray Borg, and Ricardo Chico.  McGregor was released on a $50,000 bond; Cowley $25,000.  Both men will have no restrictions on international travel.

McGregor will have to next appear in court on June 14th.

MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Conor McGregor Charged With Four Counts, Out on Bail



Related Posts

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Fight Card

March 9, 2018

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee Fight Card

March 10, 2018

Russian Ministry claims US refuses to grant visas, out of 2018 Wrestling World Cup

Russian Ministry claims US refuses to grant visas, out of 2018 Wrestling World Cup

March 29, 2018

LFA 36 brought a festival of violence to California

LFA 36 brought a festival of violence to California

March 24, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino