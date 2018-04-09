Carlos Condit Scouting Report
Vitals
6’2″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
April 26, 1984
Record
30-11 (UFC: 7-7)
Current Streak
3 straight losses
Training
Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Gaidojutsu
Championships Held
WEC Welterweight Champion: 2007-2008 (three successful title defenses)
UFC Interim Welterweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– very experienced
– long reach
– very well coached
– finishes fights
– knockout power
– great submission artist
– great cardio
– great at passing guard
– solid striking defense
– terrific chin – never been knocked out
– versatile striker
– great at scrambling
– very aggressive fighter – pushes pace
– kicks with power & versatility
– likes to throw unorthodox strikes (spinning back fists, kicks from strange angles, etc.)
– fights out of a great fight camp
Weaknesses
– has been susceptible to submissions
– not a very accurate striker
– poor takedown defense
– not an exceptional wrestler
– poor striking defense
– in a big time slump
Synopsis
Hard to come up with too many holes in The Natural Born Killer’s game – Carlos Condit is a solid fighter in pretty much all aspects of the game.
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Carlos Condit Scouting Report