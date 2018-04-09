Select Page

Brock Lesnar Has Re-Signed With the WWE

Posted by | Apr 9, 2018 | ,

Brock Lesnar Has Re-Signed With the WWE

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Brock Lesnar prepares to fight Mark Hunt during the UFC 200 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Brock Lesnar’s imminent return to the UFC octagon appears to have been put on hold.  Or the WWE is working us all.  Or he never really was coming back to the UFC, and Dana White is working us all. The wrestling promotion put out a press release today stating that Lesnar has re-signed with them, and will next be competing at the end of this month in Saudi Arabia at their Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Lesnar surprisingly retained his WWE Universal Championship last night at Wrestlemania 34, decimating Roman Reigns.  This after UFC president Dana White recently reported that Lesnar’s return to MMA was a forgone conclusion.

Did the WWE leave the belt on Lesnar last night (and claim he has re-signed) to swerve the marks, only to have him lose the title tonight and have go back to the UFC?  This is pro wrestling, so things aren’t always what they seem.

Combat, MMA, MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Brock Lesnar Has Re-Signed With the WWE



Related Posts

Garry Tonon Negates Submission, Wins MMA Debut with Strikes

Garry Tonon Negates Submission, Wins MMA Debut with Strikes

March 24, 2018

UFC 223 Embedded: Episode 3, 4 & 5

UFC 223 Embedded: Episode 3, 4 & 5

April 7, 2018

Hammer Radio: UFC Youth Movement

Hammer Radio: UFC Youth Movement

March 16, 2018

Demetrious Johnson-T.J. Dillashaw Superfight is Off

Demetrious Johnson-T.J. Dillashaw Superfight is Off

March 23, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino