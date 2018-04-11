Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 11/18

Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Phil Davis (red gloves) fights Leo Leite (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Ryan Bader 356.5
2 3 Phil Davis 246
3 2 Liam McGeary 204.5
4 4 Linton Vassell 194.5
5 7 Vadim Nemkov 117
7 5 Wanderlei Silva 62.5
8 8 Jarod Trice 31.5
9 9 Teagan Dooley 25
11 11 Leonardo Leite 0

Check back next Wednesday for our middleweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

MMA Manifesto

