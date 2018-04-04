Select Page

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Apr 4/18

Posted by | Apr 4, 2018 | ,

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss
Stats Last Total
Rank Rank
1 1 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal 177.5
2 3 Cheick Kongo 116
3 4 Chael Sonnen 113.5
4 2 Matt Mitrione 110.5
5 5 Augusto Sakai 90.5
6 6 Javy Ayala 87.5
7 8 Alex Huddleston 65
8 7 Roy Nelson 58.5
9 9 Frank Mir 48
9 9 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson 48
11 11 Tyrell Fortune 47
12 12 Philip De Fries 34.5
13 13 Justin Wren 33.5
14 14 Ernest James 25
15 15 Sergei Kharitonov 10
16 16 Fedor Emelianenko 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

