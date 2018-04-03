Select Page

Anthony Pettis Scouting Report

Posted by | Apr 3, 2018 | ,

Anthony Pettis Scouting Report
Anthony Pettis Scouting Report

Anthony Pettis Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
72″ reach, Orthodox
January 27, 1987

Record

20-7 (UFC: 7-6)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

3rd degree Black belt in Taekwondo
Black belt in kickboxing
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Yellow rope in Capoeira

Championships Held

Gladiators Fighting Series Lightweight Champion: 2008 (two successful title defenses)
WEC Lightweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
UFC Lightweight Champion: 2013-2015 (one successful title defense)

Strengths

– good athlete
– still young(ish) despite vast experience
– tremendous striker with diverse arsenal
– deadly kicks
– has never been stopped in a fight
– very dangerous submissions (especially triangle choke)
– very well coached
– has fought – and beat – some of the best fighters in the world
– good striking defense
– extremely accurate with his takedowns
– solid cardio
– active on the ground – passing guard, looking for submissions
– can fight comfortably out of either stance

Weaknesses

– struggles mightily with wrestlers
– inaccurate striker
– not a very active striker
– mediocre takedown defense
– can be ‘outpointed’ and lose judges’ decisions
– struggles with opponents who push the pace & pressure him
– has become injury prone
– game doesn’t seem to be evolving
– stuck between weight classes – can’t cut to 145 successfully, struggled to win at 155 as of late
– his extreme athleticism seems to have left him

Synopsis

They don’t call him ‘Showtime’ for nothing.

MMA Manifesto

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Anthony Pettis Scouting Report



Related Posts

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 5/18

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 5/18

March 6, 2018

Kyoji Horiguchi discusses upcoming Ian McCall fight and his interest in kickboxing

Kyoji Horiguchi discusses upcoming Ian McCall fight and his interest in kickboxing

March 11, 2018

Fighters of the Week

Fighters of the Week

March 5, 2018

BAMMA Champion Mike Shipman signs with Bellator MMA; fights at Bellator 200

BAMMA Champion Mike Shipman signs with Bellator MMA; fights at Bellator 200

March 23, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino