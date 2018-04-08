Anthony Pettis Career Earnings

(WEC & UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started with UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 41 – Jun 7/09 – W (Campbell) – $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

WEC 45 – Dec 19/09 – L (Palaszewski) – $3,000

WEC 47 – Mar 6/10 – W (Castillo) – $16,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus, $10,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

WEC 48 – Apr 24/10 – W (Karalexis) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

WEC 50 – Aug 18/10 – W (Roller) – $22,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $10,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

WEC 53 – Dec 16/10 – W (Henderson) – $26,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

TUF: Team Lesnar vs Team dos Santos Finale – Jun 4/11 – L (Guida) – $10,000

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – W (Stephens) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 144 – Feb 26/12 – W (Lauzon) – $89,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – W (Cerrone) – $78,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – W (Henderson) – $104,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 181 – Dec 6/14 – W (Melendez) – $250,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – L (dos Anjos) – $110,000*

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz – Jan 17/16 – L (Alvarez) – $90,000 ($80,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – L (Barboza) – $90,000 ($80,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit – Aug 27/16 – W (Oliveira) – $175,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – L (Holloway) – $135,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 fine for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (Miller) – $195,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – L (Poirier) – $200,000 ($135,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – N/A (Chiesa) – $135,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,660,000