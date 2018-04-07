Al Iaquinta Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF: Live Finale – Jun 1/12 – L (Chiesa) – $8,000

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – W (Couture) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Munoz – Oct 26/13 – W (Hallmann) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 169 – Feb 8/14 – W (Lee) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC 173 – May 24/14 – L (Clarke) – $14,000

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Mousasi – Sept 5/14 – W (Damm) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Bisping – Nov 8/14 – W (Pearson) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)*

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – W (Lauzon) – $36,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – W (Masvidal) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – W (Sanchez) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total career earnings: $285,000