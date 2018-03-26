UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Flyweights: Mar 26/18

Dec 1, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nicco Montano (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Roxanne Modafferi (not pictured) during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY SportsThere is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up:

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Valentina Shevchenko 89.5 2 2 1 Nicco Montano 55 3 3 15 Paige VanZant 51 4 5 Joanne Calderwood 38 5 6 5 Alexis Davis 36.5 6 NR Ashlee Evans-Smith 27 7 7 8 Liz Carmouche 25.5 8 8 Gillian Robertson 25 8 8 4 Lauren Murphy 25 8 8 12 Montana De La Rosa 25 8 8 14 Rachael Ostovich 25 8 8 16 Shana Dobson 25 13 13 10 Jessica Rose-Clark 24.5 14 14 13 Mara Romero Borella 22.5 15 15 9 Katlyn Chookagian 18 16 16 11 Jessica Eye 12 17 17 Ji Yeon Kim 10 18 18 Bec Rawlings 9.5 19 19 Ariel Beck 0 19 19 7 Barb Honchak 0 19 19 Emily Whitmire 0 19 19 Kalindra Faria 0 19 19 Karine Gevorgyan 0 19 19 Melinda Fabian 0 19 19 Priscila Cachoeira 0 19 19 6 Roxanne Modafferi 0

Check back Friday for our women’s strawweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound