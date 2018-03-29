MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Mar 29/18

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – SEPTEMBER 02: Darren Till of England celebrates victory against Bojan Velickovic of Serbia after their Welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Ahoy on September 2, 2017 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Stephen Thompson (14-2-1) vs Darren Till (16-0-1) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27th

Neil Magny (20-6) vs Gunnar Nelson (16-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27th

Brad Scott (11-5) vs Salim Touahri (10-2) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27th

Arnold Allen (12-1) vs Mads Burnell (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27th

Claudio Henrique da Silva (11-1) vs Nordine Taleb (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27th

Bellator

Cheick Kongo (27-10-2) vs Javy Ayala (10-6) – Bellator 199 – May 12th