Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Mar 28/18



Nov 3, 2017; University Park, PA, USA; Ryan Bader (red gloves) walks out of the ring after defeating Linton Vassell (not pictured) during Bellator 186 at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Total Rank 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Featherweights 362 2 Ryan Bader Light Heavyweights 356.5 3 Douglas Lima Welterweights 343 4 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweights 335 5 Michael Chandler Lightweights 322 6 Gegard Mousasi Middleweights 318 7 Andrey Koreshkov Welterweights 302 8 Rafael Carvalho Middleweights 300 9 Eduardo Dantas Bantamweights 272.5 10 Rory MacDonald Welterweights 267 11 Phil Davis Light Heavyweights 246 11 Brent Primus Lightweights 246 13 Alexander Shlemenko Middleweights 235 14 Liam McGeary Light Heavyweights 204.5 15 Daniel Straus Featherweights 201.5 16 Linton Vassell Light Heavyweights 194.5 17 Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweights 190.5 18 Lorenz Larkin Welterweights 179 19 Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal Heavyweights 177.5 20 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweights 172 21 Pat Curran Featherweights 164.5 22 Daniel Weichel Featherweights 160.5 23 Benson Henderson Lightweights 152 24 John Salter Middleweights 148 25 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweights 144.5 26 Joe Taimanglo Bantamweights 144 27 David Rickels Lightweights 118 28 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweights 117 29 Cheick Kongo Heavyweights 116 30 Chael Sonnen Heavyweights 113.5 31 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweights 112.5 32 A.J. McKee Featherweights 112 33 Matt Mitrione Heavyweights 110.5 34 Michael Page Welterweights 108 35 Saad Awad Lightweights 107.5 36 Joe Warren Bantamweights 104 37 Paul Daley Welterweights 103 38 Chidi Njokuani Middleweights 101 39 Julia Budd Women’s Featherweights 96.5 40 Derek Campos Lightweights 93 41 Rafael Lovato Jr Middleweights 92.5 42 Augusto Sakai Heavyweights 90.5 43 Javy Ayala Heavyweights 87.5 44 Ed Ruth Middleweights 85 45 Adam Piccolotti Lightweights 82.5 46 Chris Honeycutt Middleweights 80 47 Jordan Young Middleweights 77 48 Brandon Girtz Lightweights 75.5 48 Derek Anderson Lightweights 75.5 50 Mauricio Alonso Middleweights 70 51 James Gallagher Featherweights 68.5 51 Ricky Rainey Welterweights 68.5 53 J.J. Okanovich Lightweights 66 54 Alex Huddleston Heavyweights 65 55 Gregory Babene Middleweights 63 56 Wanderlei Silva Light Heavyweights 62.5 57 Brennan Ward Welterweights 61.5 58 Michael McDonald Bantamweights 61 59 Roy Nelson Heavyweights 58.5 60 Neiman Gracie Welterweights 56.5 61 Justin Patterson Welterweights 56 62 Dean Hancock Lightweights 55 63 Melvin Manhoef Middleweights 54 63 Josh Koscheck Welterweights 54 65 Ryan Quinn Lightweights 53.5 66 Tywan Claxton Featherweights 52 67 Emily Ducote Women’s Flyweights 51.5 68 Sam Sicilia Featherweights 50.5 68 Guilherme Vasconcelos Welterweights 50.5 70 Fernando Gonzalez Welterweights 49.5 71 Joaquin Buckley Welterweights 49 72 Frank Mir Heavyweights 48 72 Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Heavyweights 48 74 Aaron Pico Featherweights 47.5 74 Kevin Ferguson Jr Welterweights 47.5 74 Olga Rubin Women’s Featherweights 47.5 77 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweights 47 77 Kristina Williams Women’s Flyweights 47 79 Daniel Pineda Featherweights 45.5 80 Carrington Banks Lightweights 43 81 Johnny Marigo Bantamweights 42.5 81 Noad Lahat Featherweights 42.5 81 Andre Fialho Welterweights 42.5 84 Jake Smith Lightweights 40 84 Marcus Surin Lightweights 40 84 A.J. Matthews Middleweights 40 84 Haim Gozali Welterweights 40 84 Matt Secor Welterweights 40 89 Justin Lawrence Featherweights 38.5 90 Joey Davis Welterweights 38 91 Jordan Howard Bantamweights 36 91 Henry Corrales Featherweights 36 93 Philip De Fries Heavyweights 34.5 93 Chance Rencountre Welterweights 34.5 95 Anastasia Yankova Women’s Flyweights 34 96 Justin Wren Heavyweights 33.5 97 Hisaki Kato Middleweights 32.5 98 Ryan Couture Welterweights 32 99 Jarod Trice Light Heavyweights 31.5 100 Chinzo Machida Featherweights 30.5 100 Alessio Sakara Middleweights 30.5 102 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweights 30 102 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweights 30 104 Don Shainis Featherweights 29.5 104 Romero Cotton Middleweights 29.5 106 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweights 28.5 107 Logan Storley Welterweights 27.5 108 Leandro Higo Bantamweights 27 109 Lena Ovchynnikova Women’s Flyweights 26.5 110 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweights 26 111 Dominic Mazzotta Bantamweights 25 111 Mike Kimbel Bantamweights 25 111 Gaston Bolanos Featherweights 25 111 Mike Trizano Featherweights 25 111 Natanial Parisi Featherweights 25 111 Scott Clymer Featherweights 25 111 Aaron Webb Featherweights 25 111 Ernest James Heavyweights 25 111 Teagan Dooley Light Heavyweights 25 111 Mandel Nallo Lightweights 25 111 Costello Van Steenis Middleweights 25 111 Mohammad Yahya Welterweights 25 111 Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweights 25 111 Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweights 25 111 Katy Collins Women’s Flyweights 25 111 Ky Bennett Women’s Flyweights 25 127 Joe Schilling Middleweights 24 128 Blair Tugman Featherweights 23 129 Almog Shay Bantamweights 22.5 129 Justin Tenedora Bantamweights 22.5 129 Cris Williams Featherweights 22.5 129 Brian Moore Featherweights 22.5 129 Mihail Nica Lightweights 22.5 129 Zach Freeman Lightweights 22.5 129 Teagan Dooley Middleweights 22.5 129 Vinicius de Jesus Welterweights 22.5 129 Amanda Bell Women’s Featherweights 22.5 129 Colleen Schneider Women’s Flyweights 22.5 129 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweights 22.5 140 Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweights 20.5 140 Valerie Letourneau Women’s Flyweights 20.5 142 Matt Lozano Bantamweights 20 143 Brandon Phillips Bantamweights 18 144 John Teixeira Featherweights 15.5 145 Bruna Ellen Women’s Flyweights 14.5 146 Heather Hardy Women’s Flyweights 13 146 Jaimelene Nievera Women’s Flyweights 13 148 Adam Borics Featherweights 10 148 Sergei Kharitonov Heavyweights 10 148 Jose Campos Welterweights 10 151 Jeremy Petley Lightweights 9.5 152 Brian Grimmell Welterweights 9 153 J.J. Ambrose Lightweights 8 154 Jessica Middleton Women’s Flyweights 6.5 155 Andrew Salas Featherweights 5 155 Frank Buenafuente Featherweights 5 155 Kester Mark Featherweights 5 155 Juan Archuleta Featherweights 5 155 Levi Matan Welterweights 5 155 Shimon Gosh Welterweights 5 155 Corina Herrera Women’s Flyweights 5 155 Kaytlin Neil Women’s Flyweights 5 155 Lisa Blaine Women’s Flyweights 5 155 Stephanie Geltmacher Women’s Flyweights 5 165 Jonathan Bowman Featherweights 4.5 165 Emmanuel Rivera Lightweights 4.5 165 Luis Jauregui Lightweights 4.5 165 Rebecca Ruth Women’s Flyweights 4.5 169 Brandon Polcare Bantamweights 0 169 Jose Antonio Perez Featherweights 0 169 William Joplin Featherweights 0 169 Thomas Lopez Featherweights 0 169 Fedor Emelianenko Heavyweights 0 169 Leonardo Leite Light Heavyweights 0 169 Ian Butler Welterweights 0 169 Kemmyelle Haley Welterweights 0 169 Khonry Gracie Welterweights 0 169 Zak Bucia Welterweights 0 169 Roberta Paim Women’s Featherweights 0 169 Alice Yauger Women’s Flyweights 0 169 Brooke Mayo Women’s Flyweights 0 169 Bruna Vargas Women’s Flyweights 0 169 Elina Kallionidou Women’s Flyweights 0 169 Helen Harper Women’s Flyweights 0 169 Na Liang Women’s Flyweights 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

