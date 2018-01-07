2018 UFC Schedule & Results
UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14th
UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou – Jan 20th
UFC on Fox: Jacare vs Brunson 2 – Jan 27th
UFC Fight Night: Machida vs Anders – Feb 3rd
UFC 221: Whittaker vs Rockhold – Feb 11th
UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th
UFC on Fox 28 – Feb 24th
UFC 222 – Mar 3rd
UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th
TUF 27 Finale – Jul 6th
UFC 226 – Jul 7th
UFC 229 – Oct 6th
UFC 232 – Dec 29th
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Schedule & Results