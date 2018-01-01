UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 8 Tyron Woodley Welterweights 553.5 2 Jon Jones Light Heavyweights 546 3 1 Demetrious Johnson Flyweights 524 4 5 Daniel Cormier Light Heavyweights 488 5 3 Georges St-Pierre Middleweights 481 6 7 Stipe Miocic Heavyweights 475 7 4 Max Holloway Featherweights 445.5 8 6 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweights 434.5 9 Chris Weidman Middleweights 411 10 Robbie Lawler Welterweights 390 11 10 Tony Ferguson Lightweights 384 12 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweights 373.5 13 Luke Rockhold Middleweights 346 14 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweights 343 15 Jose Aldo Featherweights 335 16 Dominick Cruz Bantamweights 299 16 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweights 299 18 Yoel Romero Middleweights 295 19 13 Amanda Nunes Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 293 20 Colby Covington Welterweights 277 21 15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Fly/Strawweight 275 22 Michael Bisping Middleweights 262 23 Al Iaquinta Lightweights 258 24 Rose Namajunas Women’s Fly/Strawweight 247 25 Alistair Overeem Heavyweights 246 26 Brian Ortega Featherweights 238 27 14 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweights 235 28 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweights 234.5 29 Stephen Thompson Welterweights 226.5 30 Frankie Edgar Featherweights 224 31 Derek Brunson Middleweights 215 32 Dustin Poirier Lightweights 214 33 Kevin Lee Lightweights 212.5 34 11 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweights 207 35 Francis Ngannou Heavyweights 206 36 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweights 204 37 Jorge Masvidal Welterweights 202 38 Mark Hunt Heavyweights 201 39 Tim Boetsch Middleweights 190 40 Demian Maia Welterweights 189 41 Anderson Silva Middleweights 185 41 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweights 185 43 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweights 184 44 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweights 183 45 Eddie Alvarez Lightweights 182 46 James Vick Lightweights 180.5 47 Beneil Dariush Lightweights 180 48 Anthony Pettis Lightweights 179 48 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweights 179 50 Michael Chiesa Lightweights 177 51 Darren Till Welterweights 174 52 Michael Johnson Lightweights 171 53 Ricardo Lamas Featherweights 170.5 54 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweights 166 55 9 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 161.5 56 Chan Sung Jung Featherweights 160 57 Junior dos Santos Heavyweights 159 58 Thiago Santos Middleweights 150.5 59 Kamaru Usman Welterweights 149.5 60 John Lineker Bantamweights 149 61 Darren Elkins Featherweights 148 62 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweights 147.5 63 Gunnar Nelson Welterweights 147 64 Alex Oliveira Welterweights 146.5 65 Brad Tavares Middleweights 146 65 Matt Brown Welterweights 146 67 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweights 143 68 Paul Felder Lightweights 141 69 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweights 138 69 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweights 138 71 Neil Magny Welterweights 130 71 Yancy Medeiros Welterweights 130 73 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweights 129.5 74 Renan Barao Featherweights 127.5 75 Derrick Lewis Heavyweights 127 76 Sam Alvey Middleweights 122 77 Henry Cejudo Flyweights 121.5 78 Charles Oliveira Featherweights 120 78 Edson Barboza Lightweights 120 80 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweights 119 81 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweights 117.5 82 Carlos Condit Welterweights 116 83 Vitor Belfort Middleweights 115 84 Islam Makhachev Lightweights 114.5 85 Bryan Caraway Bantamweights 114 85 Marlon Moraes Bantamweights 114 87 Dan Kelly Middleweights 113.5 88 Alex Garcia Welterweights 112.5 89 Holly Holm Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 112 90 Uriah Hall Middleweights 110 91 Jake Ellenberger Welterweights 109 92 Joe Soto Bantamweights 108 92 Thales Leites Middleweights 108 94 Evan Dunham Lightweights 106.5 94 Paulo Costa Middleweights 106.5 96 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweights 106 96 Eddie Wineland Bantamweights 106 96 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweights 106 99 Josh Emmett Featherweights 102 100 Leonardo Santos Lightweights 101.5 101 Leon Edwards Welterweights 101 102 Myles Jury Featherweights 100 103 Elias Theodorou Middleweights 98.5 104 Jeremy Stephens Featherweights 97 105 Chas Skelly Featherweights 96 106 Dong Hyun Kim Welterweights 94.5 107 Marcin Tybura Heavyweights 94 108 Germaine de Randamie Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 93.5 109 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweights 93 110 Alexander Volkov Heavyweights 92.5 110 Carla Esparza Women’s Fly/Strawweight 92.5 112 Rustam Khabilov Lightweights 91.5 113 Bryan Barberena Welterweights 91 114 Lyoto Machida Middleweights 90 115 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweights 89 116 Joe Lauzon Lightweights 88.5 117 Clay Guida Lightweights 87 118 Charles Oliveira Lightweights 86.5 118 Dan Hooker Lightweights 86.5 120 Sean Strickland Welterweights 86 120 Vicente Luque Welterweights 86 122 Doo Ho Choi Featherweights 85 122 Stefan Struve Heavyweights 85 124 Alberto Mina Welterweights 84.5 125 Mike Perry Welterweights 83.5 126 Ryan LaFlare Welterweights 82.5 126 Yair Rodriguez Featherweights 82.5 128 Peter Sobotta Welterweights 81.5 129 Brian Kelleher Bantamweights 81 130 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweights 78.5 130 Jim Miller Lightweights 78.5 132 C.B. Dollaway Light Heavyweights 77.5 132 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweights 77.5 134 Keita Nakamura Welterweights 77 134 Tim Means Welterweights 77 136 Nordine Taleb Welterweights 76 136 Rob Font Bantamweights 76 138 Dennis Bermudez Featherweights 74 138 Jessica Andrade Women’s Fly/Strawweight 74 138 Vitor Miranda Middleweights 74 141 Mickey Gall Welterweights 73.5 142 Abel Trujillo Lightweights 73 142 Brandon Moreno Flyweights 73 142 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweights 73 142 Sara McMann Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 73 142 Stevie Ray Lightweights 73 142 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 73 148 Belal Muhammad Welterweights 72.5 149 Anthony Smith Middleweights 72 150 Warlley Alves Welterweights 71.5 151 Alan Patrick Lightweights 70.5 151 Jason Knight Featherweights 70.5 153 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweights 70 153 Eryk Anders Middleweights 70 153 Ray Borg Flyweights 70 153 Travis Browne Heavyweights 70 157 Marion Reneau Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 69.5 157 Randy Brown Welterweights 69.5 157 Rani Yahya Bantamweights 69.5 160 Diego Sanchez Welterweights 68.5 160 Sergio Moraes Welterweights 68.5 162 Li Jingliang Welterweights 68 163 Gilbert Burns Lightweights 67.5 164 Alejandro Perez Bantamweights 66.5 165 Zak Cummings Welterweights 66 166 Cub Swanson Featherweights 65.5 166 Michel Prazeres Lightweights 65.5 168 Chad Laprise Welterweights 65 168 David Branch Middleweights 65 168 Hector Lombard Middleweights 65 168 Ryan Benoit Flyweights 65 172 Jake Matthews Welterweights 64.5 172 Thomas Almeida Bantamweights 64.5 174 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweights 63 175 David Teymur Lightweights 62 176 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweights 61.5 176 Omari Akhmedov Middleweights 61.5 178 Ed Herman Light Heavyweights 61 178 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweights 61 178 John Moraga Flyweights 61 178 Jussier Formiga Flyweights 61 178 Siyar Bahadurzada Middleweights 61 183 Paige VanZant Women’s Fly/Strawweight 59.5 183 Ben Saunders Welterweights 58.5 183 Godofredo Pepey Featherweights 58.5 183 Jordan Mein Welterweights 58.5 187 Sergio Pettis Flyweights 58 188 John Makdessi Lightweights 57.5 189 Yushin Okami Light Heavyweights 57 190 Nik Lentz Lightweights 56.5 191 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweights 56 191 Gregor Gillespie Lightweights 56 191 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweights 56 194 Gleison Tibau Lightweights 55 194 Louis Smolka Flyweights 55 194 Nicco Montano Women’s Fly/Strawweight 55 194 Thiago Alves Welterweights 55 198 Drew Dober Lightweights 54.5 199 Cezar Ferreira Middleweights 54 200 Erick Silva Welterweights 53 200 Jon Tuck Lightweights 53 200 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 53 200 Niko Price Welterweights 53 204 James Krause Welterweights 52.5 204 Kajan Johnson Lightweights 52.5 206 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweights 52 206 Rashad Evans Middleweights 52 208 Gabriel Benitez Featherweights 51.5 209 Dustin Ortiz Flyweights 51 209 Tony Martin Lightweights 51 211 Felice Herrig Women’s Fly/Strawweight 50.5 211 John Dodson Bantamweights 50.5 213 Tecia Torres Women’s Fly/Strawweight 50 214 Ben Nguyen Flyweights 49.5 214 Cat Zingano Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 49.5 216 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweights 49 216 Julianna Pena Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 49 218 Gilbert Melendez Featherweights 48 219 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweights 47.5 219 Trevin Giles Middleweights 47.5 219 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweights 47.5 222 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweights 47 222 Michelle Waterson Women’s Fly/Strawweight 47 222 Mike Pyle Welterweights 47 225 Felipe Arantes Featherweights 46.5 225 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweights 46.5 227 Alex Caceres Featherweights 46 227 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweights 46 227 Johny Hendricks Middleweights 46 227 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweights 46 227 Ulka Sasaki Flyweights 46 232 Chris Wade Lightweights 45.5 232 Jack Hermansson Middleweights 45.5 234 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweights 45 234 Bobby Green Lightweights 45 234 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Fly/Strawweight 45 234 Russell Doane Bantamweights 45 238 Eric Spicely Middleweights 44 239 Tim Elliott Bantamweights 43.5 240 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweights 43 240 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Fly/Strawweight 43 240 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweights 43 240 Leslie Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 43 240 Marlon Vera Bantamweights 43 240 Matthew Lopez Bantamweights 43 246 Arnold Allen Featherweights 42.5 246 Jason Saggo Lightweights 42.5 246 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Fly/Strawweight 42.5 249 Gian Villante Light Heavyweights 41.5 250 Danny Roberts Welterweights 41 250 Wilson Reis Flyweights 41 252 Shane Burgos Featherweights 40.5 253 Ramazan Emeev Middleweights 40 254 Alan Jouban Welterweights 39.5 254 Jack Marshman Middleweights 39.5 254 Mirsad Bektic Featherweights 39.5 254 Walt Harris Heavyweights 39.5 258 Matheus Nicolau Flyweights 39 259 Vinc Pichel Lightweights 38.5 260 Andre Fili Featherweights 38 260 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Fly/Strawweight 38 262 Joseph Duffy Lightweights 37.5 262 Luis Henrique Heavyweights 37.5 264 Alexis Davis Women’s Fly/Strawweight 36.5 264 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweights 36.5 266 Joaquim Silva Lightweights 36 266 Justin Gaethje Lightweights 36 266 Lando Vannata Lightweights 36 269 Renato Moicano Featherweights 35.5 270 Johnny Case Lightweights 35 270 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweights 35 272 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweights 34.5 273 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweights 34 274 Brett Johns Bantamweights 33.5 274 Damian Stasiak Bantamweights 33.5 274 Ryan Janes Middleweights 33.5 277 Cyril Asker Heavyweights 33 277 Frankie Saenz Bantamweights 33 279 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweights 32.5 279 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweights 32.5 279 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweights 32.5 279 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweights 32.5 279 Shinsho Anzai Welterweights 32.5 284 Joe Proctor Welterweights 32 284 Paul Craig Light Heavyweights 32 284 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweights 32 287 Alex White Lightweights 31.5 287 Justin Ledet Heavyweights 31.5 289 Diego Rivas Bantamweights 31 289 Drakkar Klose Lightweights 31 289 Sage Northcutt Lightweights 31 289 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweights 31 293 Hector Sandoval Flyweights 30.5 293 Marc Diakiese Lightweights 30.5 295 Humberto Bandenay Featherweights 30 295 Marco Polo Reyes Lightweights 30 295 Teruto Ishihara Featherweights 30 298 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweights 29.5 298 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweights 29.5 298 Justin Willis Heavyweights 29.5 301 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweights 29 301 Amanda Cooper Women’s Fly/Strawweight 29 301 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweights 29 301 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweights 29 301 Justin Scoggins Flyweights 29 301 Sarah Moras Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 29 307 Enrique Barzola Featherweights 28 307 Jimy Hettes Featherweights 28 307 Will Brooks Lightweights 28 310 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Fly/Strawweight 27.5 310 Jared Gordon Lightweights 27.5 310 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Fly/Strawweight 27.5 310 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweights 27.5 314 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 27 314 Jake Collier Light Heavyweights 27 314 Junior Albini Heavyweights 27 314 Patrick Williams Bantamweights 27 318 Bethe Correia Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 26.5 318 Khalil Rountree Light Heavyweights 26.5 318 Maryna Moroz Women’s Fly/Strawweight 26.5 321 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweights 26 322 Liz Carmouche Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25.5 322 Scott Holtzman Lightweights 25.5 324 Alex Perez Flyweights 25 324 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweights 25 324 Aspen Ladd Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 25 324 Damir Hadzovic Lightweights 25 324 Daniel Spitz Heavyweights 25 324 Davi Ramos Lightweights 25 324 Gillian Robertson Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25 324 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweights 25 324 Jared Gordon Featherweights 25 324 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweights 25 324 Joseph Morales Flyweights 25 324 Julian Marquez Middleweights 25 324 Karl Roberson Middleweights 25 324 Lauren Murphy Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25 324 Luan Chagas Welterweights 25 324 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25 324 Marcelo Golm Heavyweights 25 324 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25 324 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25 324 Shana Dobson Women’s Fly/Strawweight 25 324 Song Kenan Welterweights 25 324 Song Yadong Featherweights 25 324 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweights 25 347 Chase Sherman Heavyweights 24.5 347 Cortney Casey Women’s Fly/Strawweight 24.5 349 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweights 24 349 Erik Koch Lightweights 24 349 Luke Sanders Bantamweights 24 349 Tom Breese Welterweights 24 353 Brad Scott Middleweights 23.5 354 Bojan Velickovic Welterweights 23 354 Gray Maynard Featherweights 23 356 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweights 22.5 356 Galore Bofando Welterweights 22.5 356 Ian Entwistle Bantamweights 22.5 356 Jeremy Kimball Light Heavyweights 22.5 356 Martin Bravo Featherweights 22.5 356 Teemu Packalen Lightweights 22.5 356 Timothy Johnson Heavyweights 22.5 356 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweights 22.5 364 Andrew Holbrook Lightweights 22 364 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweights 22 363 Zak Ottow Welterweights 22 367 Alex Morono Welterweights 20.5 368 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweights 20 368 Alvaro Herrera Lightweights 20 368 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweights 20 368 Ross Pearson Lightweights 20 372 Artem Lobov Featherweights 19.5 373 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweights 19 374 Desmond Green Lightweights 18 374 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweights 18 374 Lyman Good Welterweights 18 374 Marco Beltran Flyweights 18 374 Marvin Vettori Middleweights 18 374 Max Griffin Welterweights 18 374 Mizuto Hirota Featherweights 18 381 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweights 17.5 381 Dominique Steele Welterweights 17.5 381 Henry Briones Bantamweights 17.5 381 Randa Markos Women’s Fly/Strawweight 17.5 385 Josh Emmett Lightweights 17 385 Viviane Pereira Women’s Fly/Strawweight 17 387 Court McGee Welterweights 16.5 387 Nick Hein Featherweights 16.5 387 Trevor Smith Middleweights 16.5 390 Cody Stamman Bantamweights 14.5 391 Jonathan Wilson Middleweights 14 392 Francimar Barroso Light Heavyweights 13 392 Rick Glenn Featherweights 13 394 Devin Clark Light Heavyweights 12.5 395 Jessica Eye Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 12 396 Andrew Sanchez Middleweights 11.5 397 Damien Brown Lightweights 11 397 Juliana Lima Women’s Fly/Strawweight 11 399 Adam Milstead Heavyweights 10 399 Anthony Hamilton Heavyweights 10 399 Calvin Kattar Featherweights 10 399 Devin Clark Middleweights 10 399 Emil Meek Welterweights 10 399 Guido Cannetti Bantamweights 10 399 Matt Schnell Flyweights 10 399 Sultan Aliev Welterweights 10 407 Bec Rawlings Women’s Fly/Strawweight 9.5 407 Danielle Taylor Women’s Fly/Strawweight 9.5 407 Mark Godbeer Heavyweights 9.5 407 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Fly/Strawweight 9.5 411 Augusto Mendes Bantamweights 9 411 Jason Gonzalez Lightweights 9 411 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 9 411 Kyle Bochniak Featherweights 9 411 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweights 9 416 Justine Kish Women’s Fly/Strawweight 8.5 417 Alex Chambers Women’s Fly/Strawweight 8 417 Charles Rosa Featherweights 8 417 Frankie Perez Lightweights 8 417 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweights 8 417 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweights 8 422 Angela Hill Women’s Fly/Strawweight 7 422 Nico Musoke Welterweights 7 424 Kailin Curran Women’s Fly/Strawweight 6 425 Abdul-Kerim Edilov Light Heavyweights 5 425 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweights 5 425 Arjun Bhullar Heavyweights 5 425 Benito Lopez Bantamweights 5 425 Daichi Abe Welterweights 5 425 Danny Henry Lightweights 5 425 Eric Shelton Flyweights 5 425 Frank Camacho Lightweights 5 425 Gina Mazany Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 5 425 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5 425 JJ Aldich Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5 425 Jonathan Meunier Welterweights 5 425 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5 425 Marcin Held Lightweights 5 425 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweights 5 425 Nadia Kassem Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5 425 Naoki Inoue Flyweights 5 425 Oskar Piechota Middleweights 5 425 Poliana Botelho Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5 425 Rolando Dy Featherweights 5 425 Sean O’Malley Bantamweights 5 425 Sheldon Westcott Welterweights 5 425 Syuri Kondo Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5 425 Thibault Gouti Lightweights 5 425 Wang Guan Featherweights 5 425 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Fly/Strawweight 5 451 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweights 4.5 451 Alexa Grasso Women’s Fly/Strawweight 4.5 451 Darrell Horcher Lightweights 4.5 451 Davey Grant Bantamweights 4.5 451 Felipe Silva Lightweights 4.5 451 Gavin Tucker Featherweights 4.5 451 Jamie Moyle Women’s Fly/Strawweight 4.5 451 Jarred Brooks Flyweights 4.5 451 Jessin Ayari Welterweights 4.5 451 Lina Lansberg Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 4.5 451 Luke Jumeau Welterweights 4.5 451 Nathan Coy Welterweights 4.5 463 Albert Morales Bantamweights 4 463 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweights 4 463 Heather Jo Clark Women’s Fly/Strawweight 4 463 Jenel Lausa Flyweights 4 463 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweights 4 468 Dhiego Lima Welterweights 3.5 468 Jessica Penne Women’s Fly/Strawweight 3.5 470 Josh Burkman Lightweights 3 471 Alex Reyes Welterweights 0 471 Allen Crowder Heavyweights 0 471 Amanda Lemos Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 471 Ariel Beck Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweights 0 471 Ashley Yoder Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 B.J. Penn Featherweights 0 471 Barb Honchak Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Bharat Kandare Featherweights 0 471 Bobby Nash Welterweights 0 471 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweights 0 471 Brian Camozzi Welterweights 0 471 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweights 0 471 Christian Colombo Heavyweights 0 471 Claudio Puelles Lightweights 0 471 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweights 0 471 Damian Grabowski Heavyweights 0 471 Daniel Teymur Lightweights 0 471 Darren Stewart Middleweights 0 471 Devin Powell Lightweights 0 471 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweights 0 471 Emily Whitmire Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Hu Yaozong Heavyweights 0 471 Irene Aldana Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 471 James Mulheron Heavyweights 0 471 Jarjis Danho Heavyweights 0 471 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Jim Wallhead Welterweights 0 471 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Kalindra Faria Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Karine Gevorgyan Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Keith Berish Middleweights 0 471 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweights 0 471 Mads Burnell Lightweights 0 471 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweights 0 471 Markus Perez Middleweights 0 471 Melinda Fabian Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweights 0 471 Michel Quinones Lightweights 0 471 Mike Santiago Featherweights 0 471 Muslim Salikhov Welterweights 0 471 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweights 0 471 Oliver Enkamp Welterweights 0 471 Rashad Coulter Heavyweights 0 471 Rob Wilkinson Middleweights 0 471 Roberto Sanchez Flyweights 0 471 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Sabah Homasi Welterweights 0 471 Salim Touahri Welterweights 0 471 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweights 0 471 Shane Young Featherweights 0 471 Sheymon Moraes Featherweights 0 471 Talita Bernardo Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 471 Terrion Ware Bantamweights 0 471 Terrion Ware Featherweights 0 471 Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki Women’s Fly/Strawweight 0 471 Tonya Evinger Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 471 Veronica Macedo Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 471 Wu Yanan Women’s Feather/Bantamweight 0 471 Wuliji Buren Featherweights 0 471 Zu Anyanwu Heavyweights 0

Check back Friday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Fly/Strawweights