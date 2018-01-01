UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|8
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweights
|553.5
|2
|Jon Jones
|Light Heavyweights
|546
|3
|1
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweights
|524
|4
|5
|Daniel Cormier
|Light Heavyweights
|488
|5
|3
|Georges St-Pierre
|Middleweights
|481
|6
|7
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweights
|475
|7
|4
|Max Holloway
|Featherweights
|445.5
|8
|6
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweights
|434.5
|9
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweights
|411
|10
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweights
|390
|11
|10
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweights
|384
|12
|12
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweights
|373.5
|13
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweights
|346
|14
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweights
|343
|15
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweights
|335
|16
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweights
|299
|16
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweights
|299
|18
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweights
|295
|19
|13
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|293
|20
|Colby Covington
|Welterweights
|277
|21
|15
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|275
|22
|Michael Bisping
|Middleweights
|262
|23
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweights
|258
|24
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|247
|25
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweights
|246
|26
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweights
|238
|27
|14
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweights
|235
|28
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweights
|234.5
|29
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweights
|226.5
|30
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweights
|224
|31
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweights
|215
|32
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweights
|214
|33
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweights
|212.5
|34
|11
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweights
|207
|35
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweights
|206
|36
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweights
|204
|37
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweights
|202
|38
|Mark Hunt
|Heavyweights
|201
|39
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweights
|190
|40
|Demian Maia
|Welterweights
|189
|41
|Anderson Silva
|Middleweights
|185
|41
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweights
|185
|43
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweights
|184
|44
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweights
|183
|45
|Eddie Alvarez
|Lightweights
|182
|46
|James Vick
|Lightweights
|180.5
|47
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweights
|180
|48
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweights
|179
|48
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweights
|179
|50
|Michael Chiesa
|Lightweights
|177
|51
|Darren Till
|Welterweights
|174
|52
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweights
|171
|53
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweights
|170.5
|54
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweights
|166
|55
|9
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|161.5
|56
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweights
|160
|57
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweights
|159
|58
|Thiago Santos
|Middleweights
|150.5
|59
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweights
|149.5
|60
|John Lineker
|Bantamweights
|149
|61
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweights
|148
|62
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweights
|147.5
|63
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweights
|147
|64
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweights
|146.5
|65
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweights
|146
|65
|Matt Brown
|Welterweights
|146
|67
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweights
|143
|68
|Paul Felder
|Lightweights
|141
|69
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweights
|138
|69
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweights
|138
|71
|Neil Magny
|Welterweights
|130
|71
|Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweights
|130
|73
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweights
|129.5
|74
|Renan Barao
|Featherweights
|127.5
|75
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweights
|127
|76
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweights
|122
|77
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweights
|121.5
|78
|Charles Oliveira
|Featherweights
|120
|78
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweights
|120
|80
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweights
|119
|81
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweights
|117.5
|82
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweights
|116
|83
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweights
|115
|84
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweights
|114.5
|85
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweights
|114
|85
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweights
|114
|87
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweights
|113.5
|88
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweights
|112.5
|89
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|112
|90
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweights
|110
|91
|Jake Ellenberger
|Welterweights
|109
|92
|Joe Soto
|Bantamweights
|108
|92
|Thales Leites
|Middleweights
|108
|94
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweights
|106.5
|94
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweights
|106.5
|96
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweights
|106
|96
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweights
|106
|96
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweights
|106
|99
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweights
|102
|100
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweights
|101.5
|101
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweights
|101
|102
|Myles Jury
|Featherweights
|100
|103
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweights
|98.5
|104
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweights
|97
|105
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweights
|96
|106
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Welterweights
|94.5
|107
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweights
|94
|108
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|93.5
|109
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweights
|93
|110
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweights
|92.5
|110
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|92.5
|112
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweights
|91.5
|113
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweights
|91
|114
|Lyoto Machida
|Middleweights
|90
|115
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweights
|89
|116
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweights
|88.5
|117
|Clay Guida
|Lightweights
|87
|118
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweights
|86.5
|118
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweights
|86.5
|120
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweights
|86
|120
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweights
|86
|122
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweights
|85
|122
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweights
|85
|124
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweights
|84.5
|125
|Mike Perry
|Welterweights
|83.5
|126
|Ryan LaFlare
|Welterweights
|82.5
|126
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweights
|82.5
|128
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweights
|81.5
|129
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweights
|81
|130
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweights
|78.5
|130
|Jim Miller
|Lightweights
|78.5
|132
|C.B. Dollaway
|Light Heavyweights
|77.5
|132
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweights
|77.5
|134
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweights
|77
|134
|Tim Means
|Welterweights
|77
|136
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweights
|76
|136
|Rob Font
|Bantamweights
|76
|138
|Dennis Bermudez
|Featherweights
|74
|138
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|74
|138
|Vitor Miranda
|Middleweights
|74
|141
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweights
|73.5
|142
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweights
|73
|142
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweights
|73
|142
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweights
|73
|142
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|73
|142
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweights
|73
|142
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|73
|148
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweights
|72.5
|149
|Anthony Smith
|Middleweights
|72
|150
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweights
|71.5
|151
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweights
|70.5
|151
|Jason Knight
|Featherweights
|70.5
|153
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweights
|70
|153
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweights
|70
|153
|Ray Borg
|Flyweights
|70
|153
|Travis Browne
|Heavyweights
|70
|157
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|69.5
|157
|Randy Brown
|Welterweights
|69.5
|157
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweights
|69.5
|160
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweights
|68.5
|160
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweights
|68.5
|162
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweights
|68
|163
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweights
|67.5
|164
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweights
|66.5
|165
|Zak Cummings
|Welterweights
|66
|166
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweights
|65.5
|166
|Michel Prazeres
|Lightweights
|65.5
|168
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweights
|65
|168
|David Branch
|Middleweights
|65
|168
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweights
|65
|168
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweights
|65
|172
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweights
|64.5
|172
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweights
|64.5
|174
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Light Heavyweights
|63
|175
|David Teymur
|Lightweights
|62
|176
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweights
|61.5
|176
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweights
|61.5
|178
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweights
|61
|178
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweights
|61
|178
|John Moraga
|Flyweights
|61
|178
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweights
|61
|178
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Middleweights
|61
|183
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|59.5
|183
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweights
|58.5
|183
|Godofredo Pepey
|Featherweights
|58.5
|183
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweights
|58.5
|187
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweights
|58
|188
|John Makdessi
|Lightweights
|57.5
|189
|Yushin Okami
|Light Heavyweights
|57
|190
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweights
|56.5
|191
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweights
|56
|191
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweights
|56
|191
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweights
|56
|194
|Gleison Tibau
|Lightweights
|55
|194
|Louis Smolka
|Flyweights
|55
|194
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|55
|194
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweights
|55
|198
|Drew Dober
|Lightweights
|54.5
|199
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweights
|54
|200
|Erick Silva
|Welterweights
|53
|200
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweights
|53
|200
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|53
|200
|Niko Price
|Welterweights
|53
|204
|James Krause
|Welterweights
|52.5
|204
|Kajan Johnson
|Lightweights
|52.5
|206
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweights
|52
|206
|Rashad Evans
|Middleweights
|52
|208
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweights
|51.5
|209
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweights
|51
|209
|Tony Martin
|Lightweights
|51
|211
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|50.5
|211
|John Dodson
|Bantamweights
|50.5
|213
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|50
|214
|Ben Nguyen
|Flyweights
|49.5
|214
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|49.5
|216
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweights
|49
|216
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|49
|218
|Gilbert Melendez
|Featherweights
|48
|219
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweights
|47.5
|219
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweights
|47.5
|219
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweights
|47.5
|222
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweights
|47
|222
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|47
|222
|Mike Pyle
|Welterweights
|47
|225
|Felipe Arantes
|Featherweights
|46.5
|225
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweights
|46.5
|227
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweights
|46
|227
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweights
|46
|227
|Johny Hendricks
|Middleweights
|46
|227
|Magnus Cedenblad
|Middleweights
|46
|227
|Ulka Sasaki
|Flyweights
|46
|232
|Chris Wade
|Lightweights
|45.5
|232
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweights
|45.5
|234
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweights
|45
|234
|Bobby Green
|Lightweights
|45
|234
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|45
|234
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweights
|45
|238
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweights
|44
|239
|Tim Elliott
|Bantamweights
|43.5
|240
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Welterweights
|43
|240
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|43
|240
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweights
|43
|240
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|43
|240
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweights
|43
|240
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweights
|43
|246
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweights
|42.5
|246
|Jason Saggo
|Lightweights
|42.5
|246
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|42.5
|249
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweights
|41.5
|250
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweights
|41
|250
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweights
|41
|252
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweights
|40.5
|253
|Ramazan Emeev
|Middleweights
|40
|254
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweights
|39.5
|254
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweights
|39.5
|254
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweights
|39.5
|254
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweights
|39.5
|258
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweights
|39
|259
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweights
|38.5
|260
|Andre Fili
|Featherweights
|38
|260
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|38
|262
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweights
|37.5
|262
|Luis Henrique
|Heavyweights
|37.5
|264
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|36.5
|264
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweights
|36.5
|266
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweights
|36
|266
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweights
|36
|266
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweights
|36
|269
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweights
|35.5
|270
|Johnny Case
|Lightweights
|35
|270
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweights
|35
|272
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweights
|34.5
|273
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|Welterweights
|34
|274
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweights
|33.5
|274
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweights
|33.5
|274
|Ryan Janes
|Middleweights
|33.5
|277
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweights
|33
|277
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweights
|33
|279
|Chris Holdsworth
|Bantamweights
|32.5
|279
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweights
|32.5
|279
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweights
|32.5
|279
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweights
|32.5
|279
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweights
|32.5
|284
|Joe Proctor
|Welterweights
|32
|284
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweights
|32
|284
|Steve Bosse
|Light Heavyweights
|32
|287
|Alex White
|Lightweights
|31.5
|287
|Justin Ledet
|Heavyweights
|31.5
|289
|Diego Rivas
|Bantamweights
|31
|289
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweights
|31
|289
|Sage Northcutt
|Lightweights
|31
|289
|Tarec Saffiedine
|Welterweights
|31
|293
|Hector Sandoval
|Flyweights
|30.5
|293
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweights
|30.5
|295
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweights
|30
|295
|Marco Polo Reyes
|Lightweights
|30
|295
|Teruto Ishihara
|Featherweights
|30
|298
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweights
|29.5
|298
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweights
|29.5
|298
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweights
|29.5
|301
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweights
|29
|301
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|29
|301
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweights
|29
|301
|Jared Cannonier
|Light Heavyweights
|29
|301
|Justin Scoggins
|Flyweights
|29
|301
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|29
|307
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweights
|28
|307
|Jimy Hettes
|Featherweights
|28
|307
|Will Brooks
|Lightweights
|28
|310
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|27.5
|310
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweights
|27.5
|310
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|27.5
|310
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweights
|27.5
|314
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|27
|314
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweights
|27
|314
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweights
|27
|314
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweights
|27
|318
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|26.5
|318
|Khalil Rountree
|Light Heavyweights
|26.5
|318
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|26.5
|321
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweights
|26
|322
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|25.5
|322
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweights
|25.5
|324
|Alex Perez
|Flyweights
|25
|324
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweights
|25
|324
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|25
|324
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweights
|25
|324
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweights
|25
|324
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweights
|25
|324
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|25
|324
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweights
|25
|324
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweights
|25
|324
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Lightweights
|25
|324
|Joseph Morales
|Flyweights
|25
|324
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweights
|25
|324
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweights
|25
|324
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|25
|324
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweights
|25
|324
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|25
|324
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweights
|25
|324
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|25
|324
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|25
|324
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|25
|324
|Song Kenan
|Welterweights
|25
|324
|Song Yadong
|Featherweights
|25
|324
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweights
|25
|347
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweights
|24.5
|347
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|24.5
|349
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweights
|24
|349
|Erik Koch
|Lightweights
|24
|349
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweights
|24
|349
|Tom Breese
|Welterweights
|24
|353
|Brad Scott
|Middleweights
|23.5
|354
|Bojan Velickovic
|Welterweights
|23
|354
|Gray Maynard
|Featherweights
|23
|356
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Welterweights
|22.5
|356
|Galore Bofando
|Welterweights
|22.5
|356
|Ian Entwistle
|Bantamweights
|22.5
|356
|Jeremy Kimball
|Light Heavyweights
|22.5
|356
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweights
|22.5
|356
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweights
|22.5
|356
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweights
|22.5
|356
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweights
|22.5
|364
|Andrew Holbrook
|Lightweights
|22
|364
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweights
|22
|363
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweights
|22
|367
|Alex Morono
|Welterweights
|20.5
|368
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweights
|20
|368
|Alvaro Herrera
|Lightweights
|20
|368
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweights
|20
|368
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweights
|20
|372
|Artem Lobov
|Featherweights
|19.5
|373
|Jordan Johnson
|Light Heavyweights
|19
|374
|Desmond Green
|Lightweights
|18
|374
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweights
|18
|374
|Lyman Good
|Welterweights
|18
|374
|Marco Beltran
|Flyweights
|18
|374
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweights
|18
|374
|Max Griffin
|Welterweights
|18
|374
|Mizuto Hirota
|Featherweights
|18
|381
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweights
|17.5
|381
|Dominique Steele
|Welterweights
|17.5
|381
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweights
|17.5
|381
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|17.5
|385
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweights
|17
|385
|Viviane Pereira
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|17
|387
|Court McGee
|Welterweights
|16.5
|387
|Nick Hein
|Featherweights
|16.5
|387
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweights
|16.5
|390
|Cody Stamman
|Bantamweights
|14.5
|391
|Jonathan Wilson
|Middleweights
|14
|392
|Francimar Barroso
|Light Heavyweights
|13
|392
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweights
|13
|394
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweights
|12.5
|395
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|12
|396
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweights
|11.5
|397
|Damien Brown
|Lightweights
|11
|397
|Juliana Lima
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|11
|399
|Adam Milstead
|Heavyweights
|10
|399
|Anthony Hamilton
|Heavyweights
|10
|399
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweights
|10
|399
|Devin Clark
|Middleweights
|10
|399
|Emil Meek
|Welterweights
|10
|399
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweights
|10
|399
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweights
|10
|399
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweights
|10
|407
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|9.5
|407
|Danielle Taylor
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|9.5
|407
|Mark Godbeer
|Heavyweights
|9.5
|407
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|9.5
|411
|Augusto Mendes
|Bantamweights
|9
|411
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweights
|9
|411
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|9
|411
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweights
|9
|411
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweights
|9
|416
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|8.5
|417
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|8
|417
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweights
|8
|417
|Frankie Perez
|Lightweights
|8
|417
|Marcel Fortuna
|Light Heavyweights
|8
|417
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|Middleweights
|8
|422
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|7
|422
|Nico Musoke
|Welterweights
|7
|424
|Kailin Curran
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|6
|425
|Abdul-Kerim Edilov
|Light Heavyweights
|5
|425
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweights
|5
|425
|Arjun Bhullar
|Heavyweights
|5
|425
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweights
|5
|425
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweights
|5
|425
|Danny Henry
|Lightweights
|5
|425
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweights
|5
|425
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweights
|5
|425
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|5
|425
|Jessica Rose-Clark
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|5
|425
|JJ Aldich
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|5
|425
|Jonathan Meunier
|Welterweights
|5
|425
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|5
|425
|Marcin Held
|Lightweights
|5
|425
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweights
|5
|425
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|5
|425
|Naoki Inoue
|Flyweights
|5
|425
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweights
|5
|425
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|5
|425
|Rolando Dy
|Featherweights
|5
|425
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweights
|5
|425
|Sheldon Westcott
|Welterweights
|5
|425
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|5
|425
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweights
|5
|425
|Wang Guan
|Featherweights
|5
|425
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|5
|451
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweights
|4.5
|451
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|4.5
|451
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweights
|4.5
|451
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweights
|4.5
|451
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweights
|4.5
|451
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweights
|4.5
|451
|Jamie Moyle
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|4.5
|451
|Jarred Brooks
|Flyweights
|4.5
|451
|Jessin Ayari
|Welterweights
|4.5
|451
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|4.5
|451
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweights
|4.5
|451
|Nathan Coy
|Welterweights
|4.5
|463
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweights
|4
|463
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweights
|4
|463
|Heather Jo Clark
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|4
|463
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweights
|4
|463
|Josh Stansbury
|Light Heavyweights
|4
|468
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweights
|3.5
|468
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|3.5
|470
|Josh Burkman
|Lightweights
|3
|471
|Alex Reyes
|Welterweights
|0
|471
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|471
|Ariel Beck
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|Flyweights
|0
|471
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|B.J. Penn
|Featherweights
|0
|471
|Barb Honchak
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Bharat Kandare
|Featherweights
|0
|471
|Bobby Nash
|Welterweights
|0
|471
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|Light Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweights
|0
|471
|Chan-Mi Jeon
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Christian Colombo
|Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweights
|0
|471
|Cody Bochnovic
|Light Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Damian Grabowski
|Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Daniel Teymur
|Lightweights
|0
|471
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweights
|0
|471
|Devin Powell
|Lightweights
|0
|471
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Hu Yaozong
|Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|471
|James Mulheron
|Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Jim Wallhead
|Welterweights
|0
|471
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Karine Gevorgyan
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Keith Berish
|Middleweights
|0
|471
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweights
|0
|471
|Mads Burnell
|Lightweights
|0
|471
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweights
|0
|471
|Markus Perez
|Middleweights
|0
|471
|Melinda Fabian
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweights
|0
|471
|Michel Quinones
|Lightweights
|0
|471
|Mike Santiago
|Featherweights
|0
|471
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweights
|0
|471
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweights
|0
|471
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweights
|0
|471
|Rashad Coulter
|Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Rob Wilkinson
|Middleweights
|0
|471
|Roberto Sanchez
|Flyweights
|0
|471
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweights
|0
|471
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweights
|0
|471
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweights
|0
|471
|Shane Young
|Featherweights
|0
|471
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweights
|0
|471
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|471
|Terrion Ware
|Bantamweights
|0
|471
|Terrion Ware
|Featherweights
|0
|471
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|Women’s Fly/Strawweight
|0
|471
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|471
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|471
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Feather/Bantamweight
|0
|471
|Wuliji Buren
|Featherweights
|0
|471
|Zu Anyanwu
|Heavyweights
|0
