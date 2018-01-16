The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 15/18


LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Robert Whittaker celebrates after his victory over Yoel Romero in their interim UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 5 Georges St-Pierre 481
2 2 6 Chris Weidman 411
3 3 1 Robert Whittaker 373.5
4 4 3 Luke Rockhold 346
5 5 7 Kelvin Gastelum 299
6 6 2 Yoel Romero 295
7 7 8 Michael Bisping 262
8 8 9 Derek Brunson 215
9 9 4 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 204
10 10 Tim Boetsch 190
11 11 10 Anderson Silva 185
12 12 Thiago Santos 150.5
13 13 Brad Tavares 146
14 14 Sam Alvey 122
15 15 13 Vitor Belfort 115
16 16 Dan Kelly 113.5
17 17 12 Uriah Hall 110
18 18 Thales Leites 108
19 19 16 Paulo Costa 106.5
20 20 Elias Theodorou 98.5
21 21 15 Lyoto Machida 90
22 22 Antonio Carlos Junior 78.5
23 23 14 Krzysztof Jotko 77.5
24 24 Vitor Miranda 74
25 25 Anthony Smith 72
26 32 Eryk Anders 70
27 26 11 David Branch 65
27 26 Hector Lombard 65
29 NR Omari Akhmedov 61.5
30 28 Siyar Bahadurzada 61
31 29 Gerald Meerschaert 56
32 30 Cezar Ferreira 54
33 31 Rashad Evans 52
34 NR Trevin Giles 47.5
35 33 Johny Hendricks 46
35 33 Magnus Cedenblad 46
37 35 Jack Hermansson 45.5
38 36 Eric Spicely 44
39 38 Ramazan Emeev 40
40 39 Jack Marshman 39.5
41 40 Ryan Janes 33.5
42 52 Alessio Di Chirico 29
43 NR Julian Marquez 25
43 41 Karl Roberson 25
45 42 Brad Scott 23.5
46 NR Antonio Braga Neto 20
47 43 Marvin Vettori 18
48 44 Trevor Smith 16.5
49 45 Jonathan Wilson 14
50 47 Andrew Sanchez 11.5
51 48 Devin Clark 10
52 49 Marcelo Guimaraes 8
53 51 Oskar Piechota 5
54 53 Darren Stewart 0
54 53 Keith Berish 0
54 NR Markus Perez 0
54 53 Rob Wilkinson 0

 

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Fly/Strawweights
Pound for Pound

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 15/18