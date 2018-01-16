UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Jan 15/18

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Robert Whittaker celebrates after his victory over Yoel Romero in their interim UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up:

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 5 Georges St-Pierre 481 2 2 6 Chris Weidman 411 3 3 1 Robert Whittaker 373.5 4 4 3 Luke Rockhold 346 5 5 7 Kelvin Gastelum 299 6 6 2 Yoel Romero 295 7 7 8 Michael Bisping 262 8 8 9 Derek Brunson 215 9 9 4 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 204 10 10 Tim Boetsch 190 11 11 10 Anderson Silva 185 12 12 Thiago Santos 150.5 13 13 Brad Tavares 146 14 14 Sam Alvey 122 15 15 13 Vitor Belfort 115 16 16 Dan Kelly 113.5 17 17 12 Uriah Hall 110 18 18 Thales Leites 108 19 19 16 Paulo Costa 106.5 20 20 Elias Theodorou 98.5 21 21 15 Lyoto Machida 90 22 22 Antonio Carlos Junior 78.5 23 23 14 Krzysztof Jotko 77.5 24 24 Vitor Miranda 74 25 25 Anthony Smith 72 26 32 Eryk Anders 70 27 26 11 David Branch 65 27 26 Hector Lombard 65 29 NR Omari Akhmedov 61.5 30 28 Siyar Bahadurzada 61 31 29 Gerald Meerschaert 56 32 30 Cezar Ferreira 54 33 31 Rashad Evans 52 34 NR Trevin Giles 47.5 35 33 Johny Hendricks 46 35 33 Magnus Cedenblad 46 37 35 Jack Hermansson 45.5 38 36 Eric Spicely 44 39 38 Ramazan Emeev 40 40 39 Jack Marshman 39.5 41 40 Ryan Janes 33.5 42 52 Alessio Di Chirico 29 43 NR Julian Marquez 25 43 41 Karl Roberson 25 45 42 Brad Scott 23.5 46 NR Antonio Braga Neto 20 47 43 Marvin Vettori 18 48 44 Trevor Smith 16.5 49 45 Jonathan Wilson 14 50 47 Andrew Sanchez 11.5 51 48 Devin Clark 10 52 49 Marcelo Guimaraes 8 53 51 Oskar Piechota 5 54 53 Darren Stewart 0 54 53 Keith Berish 0 54 NR Markus Perez 0 54 53 Rob Wilkinson 0

Check back Friday for our welterweight rankings

