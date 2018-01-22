UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jan 22/18

Dec 30, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov lands punches against Edson Barboza during UFC 219 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|384
|2
|2
|11
|Al Iaquinta
|258
|3
|12
|3
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|235
|4
|3
|7
|Dustin Poirier
|214
|5
|4
|8
|Kevin Lee
|212.5
|6
|5
|4
|Eddie Alvarez
|182
|6
|16
|Islam Makhachev
|182
|8
|6
|14
|James Vick
|180.5
|9
|7
|12
|Beneil Dariush
|180
|10
|8
|15
|Anthony Pettis
|179
|10
|9
|13
|Francisco Trinaldo
|179
|12
|10
|10
|Michael Chiesa
|177
|13
|14
|Paul Felder
|141
|14
|13
|5
|Edson Barboza
|120
|15
|15
|Mairbek Taisumov
|119
|16
|17
|16
|Evan Dunham
|106.5
|17
|18
|Leonardo Santos
|101.5
|18
|19
|Rustam Khabilov
|91.5
|19
|20
|Joe Lauzon
|88.5
|20
|22
|Clay Guida
|87
|21
|23
|Charles Oliveira
|86.5
|21
|35
|Dan Hooker
|86.5
|23
|24
|Jim Miller
|78.5
|24
|21
|Abel Trujillo
|73
|24
|25
|Stevie Ray
|73
|26
|26
|Alan Patrick
|70.5
|27
|27
|Gilbert Burns
|67.5
|28
|28
|Michel Prazeres
|65.5
|29
|29
|David Teymur
|62
|30
|48
|John Makdessi
|57.5
|31
|30
|Nik Lentz
|56.5
|32
|31
|Gregor Gillespie
|56
|32
|31
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|56
|34
|34
|Drew Dober
|54.5
|35
|36
|Jon Tuck
|53
|36
|37
|Kajan Johnson
|52.5
|37
|38
|Magomed Mustafaev
|52
|38
|54
|Polo Reyes
|51
|38
|39
|Tony Martin
|51
|40
|NR
|James Krause
|49.5
|41
|40
|Chris Wade
|45.5
|42
|41
|Bobby Green
|45
|43
|33
|Gleison Tibau
|43.5
|44
|42
|Jason Saggo
|42.5
|45
|43
|Vinc Pichel
|38.5
|46
|44
|Joseph Duffy
|37.5
|47
|45
|Joaquim Silva
|36
|47
|45
|6
|Justin Gaethje
|36
|47
|45
|Lando Vannata
|36
|50
|49
|Johnny Case
|35
|51
|52
|Drakkar Klose
|31
|51
|52
|Sage Northcutt
|31
|53
|50
|Marc Diakiese
|30.5
|54
|55
|Dong Hyun Kim
|29.5
|55
|51
|Alex White
|28
|55
|56
|Will Brooks
|28
|57
|57
|Jared Gordon
|27.5
|58
|58
|Scott Holtzman
|25.5
|59
|59
|Damir Hadzovic
|25
|59
|59
|Davi Ramos
|25
|59
|59
|Jordan Rinaldi
|25
|62
|62
|Erik Koch
|24
|63
|63
|Teemu Packalen
|22.5
|64
|64
|Andrew Holbrook
|22
|65
|65
|Alvaro Herrera
|20
|65
|65
|Ross Pearson
|20
|67
|67
|Desmond Green
|18
|68
|68
|Josh Emmett
|17
|69
|69
|Damien Brown
|11
|70
|70
|Jason Gonzalez
|9
|71
|71
|Frankie Perez
|8
|72
|72
|Danny Henry
|5
|72
|72
|Frank Camacho
|5
|72
|72
|Marcin Held
|5
|72
|72
|Thibault Gouti
|5
|76
|76
|Darrell Horcher
|4.5
|76
|76
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|78
|78
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|4
|79
|79
|Josh Burkman
|3
|80
|80
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|80
|80
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|80
|80
|Devin Powell
|0
|80
|NR
|Matt Frevola
|0
|80
|80
|Michel Quinones
|0
|80
|80
|Nasrat Haqparast
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
