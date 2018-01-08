UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jan 8/18

Jul 16, 2017; Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom; James Mulheron (red gloves) fights Justin Willis (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at SSE Hydro. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|475
|2
|2
|3
|Alistair Overeem
|246
|3
|3
|4
|Fabricio Werdum
|234.5
|4
|5
|2
|Francis Ngannou
|206
|5
|4
|6
|Mark Hunt
|201
|6
|6
|Junior dos Santos
|159
|7
|7
|7
|Derrick Lewis
|127
|8
|8
|9
|Marcin Tybura
|94
|9
|9
|8
|Alexander Volkov
|92.5
|10
|10
|12
|Aleksei Oleinik
|89
|11
|11
|11
|Stefan Struve
|85
|12
|12
|13
|Andrei Arlovski
|70
|12
|12
|15
|Travis Browne
|70
|14
|14
|10
|Curtis Blaydes
|61.5
|15
|15
|Walt Harris
|39.5
|16
|16
|Luis Henrique
|37.5
|17
|17
|Cyril Asker
|33
|18
|18
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|32.5
|19
|19
|Justin Ledet
|31.5
|20
|29
|Justin Willis
|29.5
|21
|20
|14
|Junior Albini
|27
|22
|21
|Daniel Spitz
|25
|22
|21
|Marcelo Golm
|25
|22
|21
|Tai Tuivasa
|25
|25
|24
|Chase Sherman
|24.5
|26
|25
|16
|Timothy Johnson
|22.5
|27
|26
|Adam Milstead
|10
|27
|26
|Anthony Hamilton
|10
|29
|28
|Mark Godbeer
|9.5
|30
|29
|Adam Wieczorek
|5
|30
|29
|Arjun Bhullar
|5
|32
|NR
|Allen Crowder
|0
|32
|32
|Chris De La Rocha
|0
|32
|32
|Christian Colombo
|0
|32
|32
|Damian Grabowski
|0
|32
|32
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|0
|32
|32
|Hu Yaozong
|0
|32
|32
|James Mulheron
|0
|32
|32
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|32
|32
|Rashad Coulter
|0
|32
|32
|Zu Anyanwu
|0
Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings
