UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi

Jan 14, 2018

Scottrade Center

St. Louis, Missouri

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi Results

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Featherweights (five rounds):(26-14, #11 ranked featherweight (14-2, #13 ranked featherweight Women’s Flyweights:(7-3, #5 ranked women’s fly/strawweight (8-4, 1 NC, #37 ranked women’s fly/strawweight Welterweights:(11-1, #10 ranked welterweight (9-2-1, 1 NC, #72 ranked welterweight Featherweights:(24-5, #7 ranked featherweight (18-12, #5 ranked featherweight Lightweights:(24-8, #37 ranked lightweight (12-3, #51 ranked lightweight Lightweights:(6-0)(8-4, #54 ranked lightweight Women’s Bantamweights:(5-2,(7-4,Bantamweights:(13-7, 1 NC, #28 ranked bantamweight (7-3, #41 ranked bantamweight Women’s Flyweights:(18-61, #48 ranked women’s fly/strawweight (11-6, 1 NC, #29 ranked women’s fly/strawweight Women’s Strawweights:(9-2, #30 ranked women’s fly/strawweight (5-2, #37 ranked women’s fly/strawweight Featherweights:(8-1, #52 ranked featherweight (21-9, #52 ranked featherweight