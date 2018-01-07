UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi

Jan 14, 2018

Scottrade Center

St. Louis, Missouri

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi Fight Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Jeremy Stephens (26-14, #11 ranked featherweight) vs Doo Ho Choi (14-2, #13 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Uriah Hall (14-8, #17 ranked middleweight) vs Vitor Belfort (26-13, 1 NC, #15 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Paige VanZant (7-3, #5 ranked women’s fly/strawweight) vs Jessica-Rose Clark (8-4, 1 NC, #37 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)

Welterweights:

Kamaru Usman (11-1, #10 ranked welterweight) vs Emil Meek (9-2-1, 1 NC, #72 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Darren Elkins (24-5, #7 ranked featherweight) vs Michael Johnson (18-12, #5 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

James Krause (24-8, #37 ranked lightweight) vs Alex White (12-3, #51 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Matt Frevola (6-0) vs Marco Polo Reyes (8-4, #54 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights

Thiago Alves (26-11, #43 ranked welterweight) vs Zak Cummings (21-5, #38 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Kalindra Faria (18-61, #48 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)) vs Jessica Eye (11-6, 1 NC, #29 ranked women’s fly/strawweight))

Women’s Bantamweights:

Talita Bernardo (5-2, #21 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Irene Aldana (7-4, #21 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Danielle Taylor (9-2, #30 ranked women’s fly/strawweight)) vs JJ Aldrich (5-2, #37 ranked women’s fly/strawweight))

Featherweights:

Mads Burnell (8-1, #52 ranked featherweight) vs Mike Santiago (21-9, #52 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Kyung Ho Kang (13-7, 1 NC, #28 ranked bantamweight) vs Guido Cannetti (7-3, #41 ranked bantamweight)

Betting Odds





