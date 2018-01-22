The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC 220 Pick ‘Em Results

Congratulations to Larry Chaput for winning our UFC 220 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 on Jan 27th.  Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Francis Ngannou – 61%
Daniel Cormier – 83%
Shane Burgos – 67%
Gian Villante – 72%
Thomas Almeida – 78%

Consensus Overall Record in 2017: 3-6 (33%)


1 larry chaput 7
2 Craig S. 7
2 Brandon Kaplan 7
2 Jason Poirier 7
5 Ryan MacDonald 6
5 Travis Parsons 6
5 Dave K. 6
5 Robert Ryan Key 6
5 The MMA Manifesto 6
5 Michael J. 6
11 derek imm 5
11 Vladimir Kramarenko 5
11 Carlos 5
14 Sam J 4
14 Jon Doe 4
14 Barry Oh 4
14 SternFan74 4
14 CDN420 4
14 ryanC 4
14 Goldsack 4
14 Creamy Goodness 4
14 Nathan H. 4
23 KurtK26 3
23 Derrick Fling 3
23 Shemp DeYoung 3
23 Scott Wilterdink 3
23 Cyrus Stark 3
23 Matt C 3
23 James Weise 3
23 Chris Hiltz 3
23 Robert Oakes 3
23 Vic Rattanasithy 3
23 Neil H. 3
34 Matt G. 2
34 Jemale Fields 2
34 Jeannie South 2
37 Cameron Walsh 1
37 Rodney 1

