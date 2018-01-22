Congratulations to Larry Chaput for winning our UFC 220 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Brunson 2 on Jan 27th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Francis Ngannou – 61%
Daniel Cormier – 83%
Shane Burgos – 67%
Gian Villante – 72%
Thomas Almeida – 78%
Consensus Overall Record in 2017: 3-6 (33%)
UFC 220 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|larry chaput
|7
|2
|Craig S.
|7
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|2
|Jason Poirier
|7
|5
|Ryan MacDonald
|6
|5
|Travis Parsons
|6
|5
|Dave K.
|6
|5
|Robert Ryan Key
|6
|5
|The MMA Manifesto
|6
|5
|Michael J.
|6
|11
|derek imm
|5
|11
|Vladimir Kramarenko
|5
|11
|Carlos
|5
|14
|Sam J
|4
|14
|Jon Doe
|4
|14
|Barry Oh
|4
|14
|SternFan74
|4
|14
|CDN420
|4
|14
|ryanC
|4
|14
|Goldsack
|4
|14
|Creamy Goodness
|4
|14
|Nathan H.
|4
|23
|KurtK26
|3
|23
|Derrick Fling
|3
|23
|Shemp DeYoung
|3
|23
|Scott Wilterdink
|3
|23
|Cyrus Stark
|3
|23
|Matt C
|3
|23
|James Weise
|3
|23
|Chris Hiltz
|3
|23
|Robert Oakes
|3
|23
|Vic Rattanasithy
|3
|23
|Neil H.
|3
|34
|Matt G.
|2
|34
|Jemale Fields
|2
|34
|Jeannie South
|2
|37
|Cameron Walsh
|1
|37
|Rodney
|1
