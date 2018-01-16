UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou

Jan 20, 2017

TD Garden

Boston, Massachusetts

UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou Fight Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Heavyweight Championship:

Stipe Miocic – champion (17-2, #1 ranked heavyweight) vs Francis Ngannou (11-1, #4 ranked heavyweight)

UFC Light Heavweight Championship:

Daniel Cormier – champion (19-1, 1 NC, #2 ranked light heavyweight) vs Volkan Oezdemir (15-1, #7 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Calvin Kattar (17-2, #46 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Burgos (10-0, #26 ranked featherweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Gian Villante (15-8, #18 ranked light heavyweight) vs Francimar Barroso (19-6, 1 NC, #32 ranked light heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Thomas Almeida (22-2, #17 ranked bantamweight) vs Rob Font (14-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Kyle Bochniak (7-2, #47 ranked featherweight) vs Brandon Davis (8-2)

Welterweights:

Sabah Homasi (11-7, #82 ranked welterweight) vs Adbul Razak Alhassan (8-1, #49 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Dustin Ortiz (17-7, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Alexandre Pantoja (18-2, #16 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights

Dan Ige (8-1) vs Julio Arce (13-2)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Matt Bessette (22-7) vs Enrique Barzola (14-3-1, #33 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Maryna Moroz (8-2, #18 women’s fly/strawweight) vs Jamie Moyle (4-2, #44 women’s fly/strawweight)

Lightweights:

Islam Makhachev (14-1, #16 ranked lightweight) vs Gleison Tibau (41-11, #33 ranked lightweight)

