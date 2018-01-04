The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Top Ten Earning Welterweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 219)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Tyron Woodley  $        500,000  $          500,000
2 Donald Cerrone  $        310,000  $          155,000  $     155,000
3 Robbie Lawler*  $        300,000  $          200,000  $     100,000
4 Carlos Condit  $        230,000  $          115,000  $     115,000
5 Diego Sanchez  $        190,000  $            95,000  $       95,000
6 Demain Maia*  $        172,000  $            86,000  $       86,000
7 Gunnar Nelson*  $        158,000  $            79,000  $       79,000
8 Jake Ellenberger  $        156,000  $            78,000  $       78,000
9 Matt Brown  $        150,000  $            75,000  $       75,000
10 Neil Magny  $        140,000  $            70,000  $       70,000


