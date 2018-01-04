(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC 219)

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Tyron Woodley $ 500,000 $ 500,000 2 Donald Cerrone $ 310,000 $ 155,000 $ 155,000 3 Robbie Lawler* $ 300,000 $ 200,000 $ 100,000 4 Carlos Condit $ 230,000 $ 115,000 $ 115,000 5 Diego Sanchez $ 190,000 $ 95,000 $ 95,000 6 Demain Maia* $ 172,000 $ 86,000 $ 86,000 7 Gunnar Nelson* $ 158,000 $ 79,000 $ 79,000 8 Jake Ellenberger $ 156,000 $ 78,000 $ 78,000 9 Matt Brown $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 10 Neil Magny $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000



