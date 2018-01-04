(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC 219)
Top Ten Earning Welterweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|2
|Donald Cerrone
|$ 310,000
|$ 155,000
|$ 155,000
|3
|Robbie Lawler*
|$ 300,000
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|4
|Carlos Condit
|$ 230,000
|$ 115,000
|$ 115,000
|5
|Diego Sanchez
|$ 190,000
|$ 95,000
|$ 95,000
|6
|Demain Maia*
|$ 172,000
|$ 86,000
|$ 86,000
|7
|Gunnar Nelson*
|$ 158,000
|$ 79,000
|$ 79,000
|8
|Jake Ellenberger
|$ 156,000
|$ 78,000
|$ 78,000
|9
|Matt Brown
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|10
|Neil Magny
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
