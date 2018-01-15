The Statistical Star of UFC St. Louis: Kamaru Usman

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Kamaru Usman (vs Emil Meek)

Key Stats:

8 takedowns

7 guard passes

outstruck opponent 112 to 86 (50-30 significant strikes)

75% significant strike accuracy

The Nigerian Nightmare lived up to his nickname on the ground last night against Emil Meek.