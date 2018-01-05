The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Jan 5/17

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 1) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 39 (out of 40) points
Record: 43-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
One Bellator fighter up, one down for Mousasi.
2) (2) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 34 points
Record: 19-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs #8 Douglas Lima – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th
1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.
3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points
Record: 24-5
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal – TBA
4) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 18 points
Record: 18-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA
Funky hangs up his gloves with an unblemished record.
Record: 19-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
5) (tied) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 16 points
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 23: Phil Davis holds an open training session for media at Maracana Stadium on October 23, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Record: 18-4, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: TBA
Mr. Wonderful got back on the winning track at his old stomping grounds of Penn State.
Record: 34-4-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 30-6
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)
Next Fight: vs #2 Rory MacDonald – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th
Record: 23-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Record: 26-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Dropped off: (8) Michael Chandler, (10) Andre Harrison
Bubbling under: Michael Chandler, Andre Harrison, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Benson Henderson, Bibiano Fernandes, Tenshin Nasukawa, Brent Primus, Jon Fitch, Darrion Caldwell
