The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Jan 5/17

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 1) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight – 39 (out of 40) points

Record: 43-6-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

One Bellator fighter up, one down for Mousasi.

2) (2) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight – 34 points

Record: 19-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #8 Douglas Lima – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th

1-0 in Bellator for Rory Mac. And one more win will get him a shiny championship belt around his waist.

3) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 30 points

Record: 24-5

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: vs “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal – TBA

Darth will be looking to add the Bellator heavyweight strap to his collection in 2018.

4) (4) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 18 points

Record: 18-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)

Next Fight: TBA

Funky hangs up his gloves with an unblemished record.

5) (tied) (5) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 16 points

Record: 19-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over six years now.

5) (tied) (6) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 16 points



RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – OCTOBER 23: Phil Davis holds an open training session for media at Maracana Stadium on October 23, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Record: 18-4, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: TBA

Mr. Wonderful got back on the winning track at his old stomping grounds of Penn State.

7) (6) Mamed Khalidov – KSW Middleweight Champion – 12 points

Record: 34-4-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA The King of Polish MMA hasn’t lost in his last 15 fights.

8) (tied) (NR) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight Championship – 11 points

Record: 30-6

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-1 (L-Askren)

Next Fight: vs #2 Rory MacDonald – Bellator 192 – Jan 20th

The Bellator champ has a stiff challenge awaiting him in Los Angeles on the 20th.

8) (tied) (9) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Bantamweight Champion – 11 points

Record: 23-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Supernova put on a dominant performance over New Years in Japan – three fights over three days, all finishes.

10) (NR) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Featherweight Champion – 9 points

Record: 26-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Training injuries have Pitbull on the sidelines for a bit.

Dropped off: (8) Michael Chandler, (10) Andre Harrison

Bubbling under: Michael Chandler, Andre Harrison, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Benson Henderson, Bibiano Fernandes, Tenshin Nasukawa, Brent Primus, Jon Fitch, Darrion Caldwell