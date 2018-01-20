Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 67 – Feb 3/07 – W (Eastman) – $170,000

UFC 71 – May 26/07 – W (Liddell) – $265,000 ($225,000 to show, $40,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 75 – Sep 8/07 – W (D. Henderson) – $225,000*

UFC 86 – Jul 5/08 – L (Griffin) – $285,000 ($225,000 to show, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 92 – Dec 27/08 – W (W. Silva) – $385,000 ($225,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 96 – Mar 7/09 – W (Jardine) – $385,000 ($225,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 114 – May 29/10 – L (Evans) – $250,000

UFC 123 – Nov 20/10 – W (Machida) – $250,000*

UFC 130 – May 28/11 – W (Hamill) – $250,000

UFC 135 – Sep 24/11 – L (Jones) – $325,000 ($250,000 to show, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 144 – Feb 26/12 – L (Bader) – $200,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 fine for missing weight)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – L (Teixeira) – $250,000*

UFC 186 – Apr 25/15 – W (Maldonado) – $250,000*

Total Career Earnings: $3,490,000