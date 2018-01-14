Livest Dog at UFN St. Louis: Jeremy Stephens

EDMONTON, AB – SEPTEMBER 09: Jeremy Stephens celebrates his victory over Gilbert Melendez during UFC 215 at Rogers Place on September 9, 2017 in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Name: Jeremy Stephens

Opponent: Doo Ho Choi

Odds: +159 (bet $100 to win $159)

While this main event may be razor close, the odds are fairly swayed. This is a perfect example of how people remember the last fight the most. Doo Ho Choi’s last fight was immortalized as one of the most violent fights of all time. An eventual decision loss to Cub Swanson, the fight likely raised his stock more than it hurt it. However, The Korean Superboy is all more about throwing and landing volume.

In this fight he has another fighter, like Swanson, who will engage him in that kind of fight. However, Jeremy Stephens’s output is actually better than Choi’s at most times. Even in his insane fight with Swanson, Choi landed less strikes than Stephens did in his last bout. People often forget that about Stephens, which makes him a very live dog.





