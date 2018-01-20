Livest Dog at UFC 220: Rob Font

Name: Rob Font

Opponent: Thomas Almeida

Odds: +107 (bet $100 to win $107)

Even though we’re just looking at a slight underdog here, Font has value in these numbers. People forget that while Almeida is a flashy striker and fairly likely to outstrike Font, Font is an impressive wrestler as well. Because of all of his work with Kru Mark DellaGrotte, people typically look at Font as a striker, but his path to victory here is pretty clear; wrestle him up.

BONUS: If you are like me and like Font’s chances to wrestle Almeida up, check out the odds on Font by decision. On some sportsbooks, the line is currently running around +310. There is some really nice value in that dog play.





