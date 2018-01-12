Jimmy Smith Joins UFC Broadcast Team

This popped into my inbox today from the UFC:

VETERAN MMA AND BOXING ANNOUNCER JIMMY SMITH TO JOIN UFC BROADCAST TEAM IN 2018

Las Vegas – UFC® is excited to announce the addition of veteran color commentator Jimmy Smith to the UFC broadcast team. Smith is one of the most respected voices in both mixed martial arts and boxing and will join UFC broadcasts for Fox Sports and Pay-Per-View events, as well as for pre-fight programming.

Jimmy Smith had the following to say, “I am honored to join the world’s premier combat sports brand in 2018. It is a privilege to call fights for a living and I can’t wait to join the tremendous UFC broadcast team to call the best fights in the world. To the UFC fans, I am thrilled to join you for this wild ride. See you all very soon!”

“We’re very excited to have Jimmy Smith join the UFC production team and look forward to working him into a variety of different on-air talent roles,” adds UFC Executive Vice President of Operations and Production Craig Borsari. “Jimmy’s extensive experience in mixed martial arts gives him a unique voice and great insight to breakdown the intricacies of our sport. We are excited to welcome him to the family.”