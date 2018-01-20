Chael Sonnen Career Earnings

(UFC, WEC & Bellator purses only; PPV and/or “backroom” bonuses not included)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 55 – Oct 7/05 – L (Sobral) – $3,000*

UFC Fight Night 4 – Apr 6/06 – W (Prangley) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC 60 – May 27/06 – L (Horn) – $5,000

WEC 31 – Dec 12/07 – L (Filho) – $25,000

WEC 33 – Mar 26/08 – W (Baker) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

WEC 36 – Nov 5/08 – W (Filho) – $48,250 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $10,250 from Filho for missing weight)

UFC 95 – Feb 21/09 – L (Maia) – $25,000*

UFC 98 – May 23/09 – W (D. Miller) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

UFC 104 – Oct 24/09 – W (Okami) – $54,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus)

UFC 109 – Feb 6/10 – W (Marquardt) – $124,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 117 – Aug 7/10 – L (A. Silva) – $95,000 ($35,000 to show, $60,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – W (Stann) – $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – W (Bisping) – $76,000 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus)*

UFC 148 – Jul 7/12 – L (A. Silva) – $50,000

UFC 159 – Apr 27/13 – L (Jones) – $100,000*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Rua) – $150,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 167 – Nov 16/13 – L (Evans) – $100,000

Bellator 170 – Jan 21/17 – L (Ortiz) – $50,000

Bellator 180 – Jun 24/17 – W (W. Silva) – $50,000*

Total Career Earnings: $1,115,250