Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 17/18

UNCASVILLE, CT – APRIL 22: Patricio Freire walks to the cage for his bout against Henry Corrales (not shown) at Mohegan Sun Arena on April 22, 2016 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images) ***
There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Total
|Rank
|1
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|404
|2
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Featherweight
|362
|3
|Ryan Bader
|Light Heavyweight
|356.5
|4
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|324
|5
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|318
|6
|Andrey Koreshkov
|Welterweight
|302
|7
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|300.5
|8
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|300
|9
|Liam McGeary
|Light Heavyweight
|250.5
|10
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|246
|10
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|246
|12
|Alexander Shlemenko
|Middleweight
|235
|13
|Daniel Straus
|Featherweight
|201.5
|14
|Linton Vassell
|Light Heavyweight
|194.5
|15
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|190.5
|16
|Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal
|Heavyweight
|177.5
|17
|Pat Curran
|Featherweight
|164.5
|18
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|160.5
|19
|Rory MacDonald
|Welterweight
|159
|20
|Benson Henderson
|Lightweight
|152
|20
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|152
|22
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|148
|23
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|144.5
|24
|Fernando Gonzalez
|Welterweight
|144
|25
|Joe Warren
|Bantamweight
|134
|26
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|132.5
|27
|Marcos Galvao
|Featherweight
|129.5
|28
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|128.5
|29
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|128
|30
|David Rickels
|Lightweight
|118
|30
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|118
|32
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|116
|33
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|112
|34
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|108
|35
|Derek Campos
|Lightweight
|106.5
|36
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Featherweight
|105
|37
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|103
|38
|Chidi Njokuani
|Middleweight
|101
|39
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|96.5
|40
|Rafael Lovato Jr
|Middleweight
|92.5
|41
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|90.5
|42
|Joe Taimanglo
|Bantamweight
|89
|43
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|87.5
|44
|Ed Ruth
|Middleweight
|85
|45
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|82.5
|46
|Chris Honeycutt
|Middleweight
|80
|47
|Jordan Young
|Middleweight
|77
|48
|Brandon Girtz
|Lightweight
|75.5
|48
|Derek Anderson
|Lightweight
|75.5
|50
|Roy Nelson
|Heavyweight
|70
|50
|Chael Sonnen
|Light Heavyweight
|70
|50
|Mauricio Alonso
|Welterweight
|70
|53
|James Gallagher
|Featherweight
|68.5
|53
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|68.5
|55
|J.J. Okanovich
|Lightweight
|66
|56
|Alex Huddleston
|Heavyweight
|65
|57
|Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson
|Heavyweight
|64
|58
|Gregory Babene
|Middleweight
|63
|59
|Wanderlei Silva
|Light Heavyweight
|62.5
|59
|Dean Hancock
|Lightweight
|62.5
|61
|Brennan Ward
|Welterweight
|61.5
|62
|Michael McDonald
|Bantamweight
|61
|63
|Emily Ducote
|Women’s Flyweight
|60.5
|64
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|56.5
|65
|Steve Kozola
|Lightweight
|55.5
|66
|Melvin Manhoef
|Middleweight
|54
|66
|Josh Koscheck
|Welterweight
|54
|68
|Steve Garcia
|Bantamweight
|53.5
|68
|Ryan Quinn
|Lightweight
|53.5
|70
|Kendall Grove
|Middleweight
|53
|71
|Sam Sicilia
|Featherweight
|50.5
|72
|Joaquin Buckley
|Welterweight
|49
|73
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|73
|Alexander Nikulin
|Middleweight
|47.5
|73
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Welterweight
|47.5
|73
|Olga Rubin
|Women’s Featherweight
|47.5
|77
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|45.5
|78
|Gaston Reyno
|Featherweight
|45
|78
|Pete Rogers
|Featherweight
|45
|78
|Josh Thomson
|Lightweight
|45
|78
|Haim Gozali
|Welterweight
|45
|82
|Philipe Lins
|Light Heavyweight
|43.5
|83
|Carrington Banks
|Lightweight
|43
|84
|Johnny Marigo
|Bantamweight
|42.5
|84
|Noad Lahat
|Featherweight
|42.5
|86
|Justin Lawrence
|Featherweight
|40.5
|87
|A.J. Matthews
|Middleweight
|40
|87
|Matt Secor
|Welterweight
|40
|89
|Jordan Howard
|Bantamweight
|36
|89
|Alexis Dufresne
|Women’s Featherweight
|36
|91
|Philip De Fries
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|91
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|34.5
|93
|Anastasia Yankova
|Women’s Flyweight
|34
|94
|Justin Wren
|Heavyweight
|33.5
|95
|Hisaki Kato
|Middleweight
|32.5
|96
|Ryan Couture
|Welterweight
|32
|97
|Chinzo Machida
|Featherweight
|30.5
|97
|Alessio Sakara
|Middleweight
|30.5
|99
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|30
|99
|Ricardo Vasquez
|Bantamweight
|30
|99
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|30
|99
|Mike Wilkins
|Lightweight
|30
|99
|Justin Patterson
|Welterweight
|30
|99
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|30
|99
|Kristina Williams
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|106
|Dan Shainis
|Featherweight
|29.5
|106
|Jarod Trice
|Light Heavyweight
|29.5
|106
|Sean Holden
|Lightweight
|29.5
|106
|Lena Ovchynnikova
|Women’s Flyweight
|29.5
|110
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|29
|110
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|29
|112
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|28.5
|113
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|27.5
|114
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|26
|115
|Dominic Mazzotta
|Bantamweight
|25
|115
|Cris Williams
|Featherweight
|25
|115
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|25
|115
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|25
|115
|Natanial Parisi
|Featherweight
|25
|115
|Scott Clymer
|Featherweight
|25
|115
|Vovka Clay
|Featherweight
|25
|115
|Ernest James
|Heavyweight
|25
|115
|Adam Keresh
|Heavyweight
|25
|115
|Teagan Dooley
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|115
|Tony Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|115
|Aaron Pico
|Lightweight
|25
|115
|Assaf Batan
|Lightweight
|25
|115
|Jonathan Pearce
|Lightweight
|25
|115
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|25
|115
|Moshe Ben Shimol
|Lightweight
|25
|115
|Nick Gehrts
|Lightweight
|25
|115
|Oron Kahlon
|Lightweight
|25
|115
|Mohammad Yahya
|Lightweight
|25
|115
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|25
|115
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|25
|115
|Andrew Parker
|Middleweight
|25
|115
|Brian Grinnell
|Welterweight
|25
|115
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|115
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|115
|Katy Collins
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|141
|Joe Schilling
|Middleweight
|24
|142
|Blair Tugman
|Featherweight
|23
|143
|Almog Shay
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|143
|Justin Tenedora
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|143
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|22.5
|143
|Brett Martinez
|Lightweight
|22.5
|143
|Mihail Nica
|Lightweight
|22.5
|143
|Zach Freeman
|Lightweight
|22.5
|143
|Jason Radcliffe
|Middleweight
|22.5
|143
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Welterweight
|22.5
|143
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Featherweight
|22.5
|143
|Colleen Schneider
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|143
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|154
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|20.5
|154
|Valerie Letourneau
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|156
|Matt Lozano
|Bantamweight
|20
|156
|Royce Gracie
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|158
|Brandon Phillips
|Bantamweight
|18
|159
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|15.5
|159
|Ben Reiter
|Middleweight
|15.5
|161
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|14.5
|161
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|14.5
|163
|Kevin Casey
|Light Heavyweight
|14
|164
|Jaimelene Nievera
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|165
|Jeremiah Labiano
|Featherweight
|12.5
|166
|LC Davis
|Bantamweight
|10.5
|167
|Alex Potts
|Bantamweight
|10
|167
|Luiz Rocha
|Bantamweight
|10
|167
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|10
|167
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|10
|167
|Carlos Miranda
|Lightweight
|10
|167
|Kevin Carrier
|Lightweight
|10
|167
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|10
|167
|Gabrielle Holloway
|Women’s Featherweight
|10
|167
|Iony Razafiarison
|Women’s Featherweight
|10
|176
|Jeremy Petley
|Lightweight
|9.5
|177
|Heather Hardy
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|178
|Anthony Taylor
|Featherweight
|8
|178
|James Thompson
|Heavyweight
|8
|180
|Jessica Middleton
|Women’s Flyweight
|6.5
|181
|Peter Ligier
|Bantamweight
|5
|181
|Andrew Salas
|Featherweight
|5
|181
|Frank Buenafuente
|Featherweight
|5
|181
|Kester Mark
|Featherweight
|5
|181
|Paul Redmond
|Lightweight
|5
|181
|Michael Lombardo
|Middleweight
|5
|181
|Levi Matan
|Welterweight
|5
|181
|Shimon Gosh
|Welterweight
|5
|181
|Corina Herrera
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|181
|Kaytlin Neil
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|181
|Lisa Blaine
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|181
|Stephanie Geltmacher
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|193
|Jonathan Bowman
|Featherweight
|4.5
|193
|Emmanuel Rivera
|Lightweight
|4.5
|193
|Luis Jauregui
|Lightweight
|4.5
|196
|Chris Dempsey
|Middleweight
|3.5
|197
|Brandon Polcare
|Bantamweight
|0
|197
|Dominic Mazzottta
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Ethan Goss
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Francis Healy
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Mark Wagy
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Matt Denning
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Michael Putnam
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Mike Otwell
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Or Eliov
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Rick Gutierrez
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Thomas Lopez
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Timothy Wheeler
|Featherweight
|0
|197
|Bobby Brents
|Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Oli Thompson
|Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Ray Jones
|Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Roman Kushnir
|Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Alec Hooben
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Dave Marfone
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|197
|DeMarcus Simmons
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Ken Shamrock
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Leonardo Leite
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Mike Ortega
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Ralek Gracie
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|197
|Alec Williams
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Damir Ferhatbegovic
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Frank Sforza
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Fred Freeman
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Ivan Solomatov
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|John Beneduce
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Jose Antonio Perez
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Julian Maloku
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Justin Linn
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Ken Beverly
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Luka Jelcic
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Mor Attias
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Sergio de Jesus Santos
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Shakir McKillip
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Lewis Monarch
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|Ash Griffiths
|Lightweight
|0
|197
|John Redmond
|Middleweight
|0
|197
|Rami Abuhave
|Middleweight
|0
|197
|Steve Skrzat
|Middleweight
|0
|197
|Emmanuel Verdier
|Middleweight
|0
|197
|Frank Patterson
|Middleweight
|0
|197
|Tony Zanko
|Middleweight
|0
|197
|Alex Lopez
|Welterweight
|0
|197
|Arsen Faitovich
|Welterweight
|0
|197
|Erik Sianov
|Welterweight
|0
|197
|Francisco Silva
|Welterweight
|0
|197
|Kemmyelle Haley
|Welterweight
|0
|197
|Zak Bucia
|Welterweight
|0
|197
|Brittney Elkin
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|197
|Joana Filipa
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|197
|Maria Casanova
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|197
|Roberta Paim
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|197
|Alice Yauger
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|197
|Ana Julaton
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|197
|Brooke Mayo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|197
|Bruna Vargas
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|197
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|197
|Helen Harper
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|197
|Ky Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|197
|Na Liang
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jan 17/18