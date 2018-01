(only eight of the 10 main card fighter’s purse info released at this point, first reported by MMA Fighting)

Chael Sonnen: $300,000

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson: $300,000

Rory MacDonald: $100,000

Douglas Lima: $100,000

Aaron Pico: $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

Michael Chandler: $50,000

Henry Corrales: $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

Goiti Yamauchi: $23,000