2017 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List
 


LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Fabricio Werdum knees Alistair Overeem during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2017 a good year financially to be a fighter?  Well, that depends on what your name is.  If it is Georges St-Pierre, then yes, it was a very good year.  On the other hand, if you happen to be Carls John de Tomas, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $132,109 in 2017, down from an average earnings of $151,798 in 2016.

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet almost half of the UFC’s fighters (219 fighters – 41%) made less than the average American household in 2017 (44% in 2015). Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 182 fighters (34%) earned six-figures in 2017 (31% in 2016).

14 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2017, and they earned an average of $666,643 (down from $1,014,910 in 2016) over the course of the year (highest – Georges St-Pierre: $2,580,000; lowest – Nicco Montano $152,500).  Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2017 was Alistair Overeem, who pulled in a cool $2,430,000.

Now, for the salary results.  It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night and Submission of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts which came into effect with UFC 189.  Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline.  Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights.  Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database.  This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2017.  To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, and here for 2016. For career fighter earnings click here.

1 Georges St-Pierre*  $  2,580,000
2 Alistair Overeem  $  2,430,000
3 Daniel Cormier*  $  1,680,000
4 Mark Hunt*  $  1,570,000
5 Fabricio Werdum*  $  1,135,000
6 Tyron Woodley  $  1,080,000
7 Demetrious Johnson*  $     910,000
8 Max Holloway*  $     850,000
9 Chris Weidman*  $     845,000
10 Vitor Belfort*  $     830,000
11 Anderson Silva*  $     820,000
11 Cris Cyborg  $     820,000
13 Andrei Arlovski*  $     810,000
13 Michael Bisping*  $     810,000
15 Jose Aldo*  $     720,000
16 Stipe Miocic*  $     690,000
17 Holly Holm*  $     675,000
18 Tony Ferguson*  $     630,000
19 Jon Jones*  $     580,000
20 Robert Whittaker*  $     558,000
21 Ovince Saint Preux*  $     543,800
22 Robbie Lawler*  $     540,000
23 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson*  $     530,000
24 Donald Cerrone*  $     525,000
25 Kevin Lee*  $     517,000
26 Stephen Thompson*  $     478,000
27 Dustin Poirier*  $     465,000
28 Johny Hendricks*  $     460,000
29 Justin Gaethje*  $     457,500
30 Demian Maia*  $     434,000
31 Joanna Jedrzejczyk*  $     430,000
31 Junior dos Santos*  $     430,000
33 Yoel Romero  $     430,000
34 Rafael dos Anjos*  $     422,000
35 Frankie Edgar*  $     420,000
35 Glover Teixeira*  $     420,000
37 Marlon Moraes*  $     413,500
38 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza*  $     400,000
39 Anthony Pettis  $     395,000
40 Cody Garbrandt*  $     390,000
41 Raphael Assuncao*  $     372,600
42 Cub Swanson*  $     364,000
43 Jessica Andrade*  $     353,000
43 Jorge Masvidal*  $     353,000
45 B.J. Penn  $     340,000
45 Rashad Evans*  $     340,000
47 Derrick Lewis*  $     327,000
48 Jim Miller*  $     323,000
49 Rose Namajunas*  $     322,500
50 Travis Browne*  $     320,000
51 Kelvin Gastelum*  $     318,400
52 Joe Lauzon*  $     300,000
52 Tim Boetsch*  $     300,000
54 Gunnar Nelson*  $     293,000
55 Valentina Shevchenko*  $     284,500
56 Jesse Taylor  $     282,500
57 T.J. Dillashaw*  $     280,000
58 Thiago Santos*  $     279,000
59 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $     275,000
60 Paul Felder*  $     271,000
61 Jason Knight*  $     269,000
62 Brian Ortega  $     267,500
63 Clay Guida  $     264,000
63 Derek Brunson*  $     264,000
63 Nate Marquardt*  $     264,000
66 Alex Oliveira*  $     263,000
67 Darren Elkins*  $     262,000
68 Jeremy Stephens*  $     261,000
69 Eddie Alvarez*  $     257,500
69 Tim Elliott*  $     257,000
71 Gilbert Melendez*  $     255,000
72 Edson Barboza*  $     251,000
73 Amanda Nunes*  $     250,000
74 Tecia Torres*  $     242,800
75 Neil Magny*  $     240,000
76 Iuri Alcantara*  $     236,000
77 Jimi Manuwa*  $     232,000
78 Marcin Tybura*  $     231,500
79 Diego Sanchez*  $     230,000
79 Henry Cejudo*  $     230,000
81 Jan Blachowicz*  $     229,000
82 John Moraga*  $     227,000
83 Wilson Reis*  $     223,000
84 Lyoto Machida*  $     220,000
84 Matt Brown  $     220,000
86 Francis Ngannou*  $     218,500
87 Khabib Nurmagomedov  $     215,000
88 David Branch*  $     212,500
89 Aljamain Sterling*  $     212,000
89 Jared Cannonier*  $     212,000
89 Yair Rodriguez*  $     212,000
92 Volkan Oezdemir*  $     211,500
93 Li Jingliang*  $     211,000
94 Charles Olveira*  $     208,000
95 Nik Lentz*  $     203,000
96 Ricardo Lamas*  $     201,000
97 Santiago Ponzinibbio*  $     197,000
98 Aleksei Oleinik*  $     192,000
98 Sergio Pettis*  $     192,000
100 Claudia Gadelha*  $     190,500
101 Mike Perry*  $     188,000
102 Carla Esparza*  $     181,000
102 Tim Means*  $     181,000
104 Germaine de Randamie*  $     180,000
104 Luke Rockhold*  $     180,000
106 Thales Leites*  $     179,000
106 Yancy Medeiros*  $     179,000
108 Ray Borg*  $     175,000
109 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos*  $     165,000
110 Brian Kelleher*  $     163,500
111 James Vick*  $     162,500
112 Alexander Gustafsson*  $     162,000
112 Brad Tavares  $     162,000
114 Sam Alvey*  $     160,200
115 Chad Laprise*  $     160,000
116 Gregor Gillespie*  $     157,000
117 Lando Vannata  $     155,000
118 Colby Covington*  $     154,000
118 Nordine Taleb*  $     154,000
120 Nicco Montano  $     152,500
120 Roxanne Modafferi  $     152,500
122 Dan Hooker*  $     152,000
123 Alex Caceres*  $     151,000
124 Gegard Mousasi*  $     150,000
125 Zabit Magomedsharipov*  $     149,000
126 Pedro Munhoz*  $     148,000
127 Elias Theodorou*  $     147,000
128 Darren Till*  $     141,500
129 John Dodson*  $     141,000
130 Marlon Vera*  $     140,500
131 Chase Sherman*  $     140,000
131 Walt Harris*  $     140,000
133 Francisco Trinaldo*  $     139,000
134 Felice Herrig*  $     138,000
134 Josh Burkman*  $     138,000
136 Myles Jury*  $     136,000
137 Angela Hill*  $     135,000
138 Marc Diakiese*  $     133,500
139 Alexis Davis*  $     133,000
140 Cezar Ferreira*  $     132,000
140 Dustin Ortiz*  $     132,000
142 Belal Muhammad*  $     130,000
142 Carlos Condit  $     130,000
142 Takanori Gomi*  $     130,000
142 Tonya Evinger  $     130,000
146 Paulo Costa*  $     129,500
147 Rani Yahya*  $     129,000
148 Daniel Kelly*  $     127,000
149 Cynthia Calvillo*  $     126,200
150 Sage Northcutt  $     125,000
151 Michel Prazeres*  $     124,400
152 Louis Smolka*  $     124,000
153 Gerald Meerschaert*  $     123,500
153 Josh Emmett*  $     123,500
155 Ulka Sasaki*  $     120,500
156 Frankie Saenz  $     120,000
157 Brett Johns*  $     119,000
157 Rob Font*  $     119,000
159 Bobby Green*  $     118,000
160 Gray Maynard  $     117,000
161 Hector Lombard*  $     116,000
162 David Teymur*  $     115,000
162 Roy Nelson*  $     115,000
164 Niko Price*  $     114,500
165 Antonio Carlos Junior*  $     114,000
166 Beneil Dariush*  $     111,000
167 Curtis Blaydes*  $     110,500
167 Will Brooks*  $     110,500
169 Jeremy Kimball*  $     110,300
170 Thiago Alves*  $     110,000
171 Bojan Velickovic*  $     109,500
171 Marcel Fortuna*  $     109,500
173 Stefan Struve*  $     109,000
174 Alexander Volkov*  $     107,000
174 Dominick Reyes*  $     107,000
174 Sara McMann*  $     107,000
174 Shane Burgos*  $     107,000
178 Renato Moicano*  $     106,000
178 Sean Strickland*  $     106,000
180 Rick Glenn*  $     105,500
181 Alex Garcia*  $     103,000
182 C.B. Dollaway  $     101,000
183 Alejandro Perez*  $      99,500
183 Kamaru Usman*  $      99,500
185 Brandon Moreno*  $      99,000
185 Joe Soto*  $      99,000
187 Dennis Siver  $      98,000
188 Gian Villante*  $      96,000
188 John Lineker*  $      96,000
188 Uriah Hall*  $      96,000
191 Chan Sung Jung*  $      95,000
191 Jordan Mein*  $      95,000
193 Jake Ellenberger*  $      93,000
194 Erick Silva*  $      92,000
195 Artem Lobov*  $      91,500
196 Alessio Di Chirico*  $      91,000
196 Mairbek Taisumov*  $      91,000
198 Court McGee  $      90,000
198 Leon Edwards*  $      90,000
200 Darren Stewart*  $      87,500
200 Marcin Held*  $      87,500
202 Augusto Mendes*  $      87,000
202 Jason Gonzalez*  $      87,000
202 Mark Godbeer*  $      87,000
205 Khalil Rountree*  $      86,500
206 Dong Hyun Kim (Stun Gun)*  $      86,000
207 Damien Brown*  $      85,000
207 Junior Alibini*  $      85,000
209 Ben Nguyen*  $      84,500
210 Damian Stasiak*  $      83,000
210 Frank Camacho*  $      83,000
212 Andre Fili*  $      82,000
212 Anthony Smith*  $      82,000
212 Ben Saunders*  $      82,000
215 Scott Holtzman*  $      81,500
216 Charles Rosa*  $      80,500
217 Dennis Bermudez*  $      80,000
218 Omari Akhmedov*  $      79,000
219 Cortney Casey*  $      78,000
219 Patrick Cummins*  $      78,000
221 Jack Hermansson*  $      75,500
221 Joseph Duffy*  $      75,500
223 Rashad Coulter*  $      75,000
224 Abel Trujillo*  $      74,000
224 Ed Herman  $      74,000
224 John Makdessi*  $      74,000
224 Ricardo Ramos*  $      74,000
224 Ross Pearson*  $      74,000
229 Chas Skelly*  $      73,500
230 Damir Hadzovic*  $      72,500
230 Danny Henry*  $      72,500
230 Gokhan Saki*  $      72,500
230 Humberto Bandenay*  $      72,500
230 Joseph Morales*  $      72,500
230 Julian Marquez*  $      72,500
230 Song Yadong*  $      72,500
230 Tai Tuivasa*  $      72,500
230 Bryan Barberena*  $      72,000
230 Ryan LaFlare*  $      72,000
240 Karolina Kowalkiewicz*  $      70,500
240 Teruto Ishihara*  $      70,500
242 Alan Jouban*  $      70,000
242 Daniel Omielanczuk*  $      70,000
242 Tom Duquesnoy*  $      70,000
245 Anthony Hamilton*  $      69,000
246 Jussier Formiga*  $      67,000
247 Francimar Barroso*  $      66,000
247 Sergio Moraes*  $      66,000
247 Stevie Ray*  $      66,000
250 Drakkar Klose*  $      65,500
251 Lyman Good*  $      64,500
251 Max Griffin*  $      64,500
253 Bethe Correia*  $      64,000
253 Vicente Luque*  $      64,000
255 Cyril Asker*  $      63,500
256 Patrick Cote*  $      63,000
256 Renan Barao  $      63,000
256 Tony Martin*  $      63,000
259 Daniel Teymur*  $      62,500
260 Corey Anderson*  $      62,000
260 Michael Johnson  $      62,000
262 Jake Collier*  $      61,500
263 Ilir Latifi*  $      61,000
263 Marvin Vettori  $      61,000
263 Nina Ansaroff  $      61,000
266 Eric Spicely*  $      59,500
266 Joachim Christensen*  $      59,500
268 Leslie Smith*  $      59,000
269 Albert Morales*  $      57,500
269 Jack Marshman*  $      57,500
271 Al Iaquinta*  $      57,000
271 Alexander Volkanovski*  $      57,000
271 Eryk Anders*  $      57,000
271 Jeremy Kennedy*  $      57,000
271 Ketlen Vieira*  $      57,000
271 Trevin Giles  $      57,000
271 Yushin Okami*  $      57,000
278 Randa Markos*  $      56,400
279 Amanda Cooper*  $      56,000
279 Andrew Sanchez*  $      56,000
279 Rafael Natal*  $      56,000
282 Randy Brown*  $      55,500
282 Ryan Janes*  $      55,500
284 Matthew Lopez*  $      55,400
285 Brad Pickett*  $      55,000
285 Jarred Brooks*  $      55,000
285 Rustam Khabilov*  $      55,000
288 Jimmie Rivera*  $      54,500
289 Chris Camozzi*  $      53,000
289 James Krause  $      53,000
291 Tatiana Suarez  $      52,500
292 Magomed Bibulatov*  $      52,000
292 Marion Reneau*  $      52,000
294 Timothy Johnson*  $      51,500
295 Warlley Alves*  $      51,000
296 Evan Dunham  $      50,000
296 Krzysztof Jotko*  $      50,000
298 Alex White*  $      49,500
298 Gabriel Benitez*  $      49,500
300 Alexandre Pantoja*  $      49,000
300 Cody Stamman  $      49,000
300 Danny Roberts*  $      49,000
300 Deiveson Figueiredo*  $      49,000
300 Drew Dober  $      49,000
300 Hector Sandoval*  $      49,000
300 Jake Matthews*  $      49,000
300 Jordan Johnson*  $      49,000
300 Justin Willis*  $      49,000
300 Zak Ottow*  $      49,000
310 Brad Scott*  $      48,000
310 Trevor Smith*  $      48,000
312 Andre Soukhamthath*  $      47,500
312 Eric Shelton*  $      47,500
314 Gilbert Burns*  $      47,000
314 Jared Gordon*  $      47,000
316 Marcos Rogerio de Lima*  $      46,400
317 Eddie Wineland*  $      46,000
318 Rolando Dy*  $      45,500
319 Tarec Saffiedine*  $      45,000
320 Siyar Bahadurzada*  $      44,500
321 Darrell Horcher  $      44,000
322 Misha Cirkunov*  $      43,500
323 Chris Wade*  $      43,000
323 Devin Clark*  $      43,000
323 Keita Nakamura*  $      43,000
323 Tyson Pedro*  $      43,000
323 Viviane Pereira*  $      43,000
328 Abdul Razak Alhassan*  $      41,000
328 Michael Chiesa  $      41,000
328 Olivier Aubin-Mercier*  $      41,000
328 Oluwale Bamgbose*  $      41,000
328 Zak Cummings*  $      41,000
333 Luis Henrique*  $      39,500
334 Alex Morono*  $      39,000
335 Alexa Grasso*  $      38,600
336 Dong Hyun Kim (Maestro)*  $      38,500
336 Michał Oleksiejczuk*  $      38,500
338 Reza Madadi*  $      38,000
339 Bobby Nash*  $      37,500
340 Kailin Curran*  $      37,500
341 Aiemann Zahabi*  $      37,000
341 Daniel Spitz*  $      37,000
341 Desmond Green*  $      37,000
341 Galore Bofando*  $      37,000
341 Gavin Tucker*  $      37,000
341 Hacran Dias*  $      37,000
341 Lina Lansberg*  $      37,000
341 Luke Jumeau*  $      37,000
341 Michel Quinones*  $      37,000
341 Rashid Magomedov*  $      37,000
351 Julianna Pena*  $      36,500
352 Davi Ramos*  $      35,000
352 Liz Carmouche  $      35,000
352 Lucie Pudilova*  $      35,000
352 Matt Schnell*  $      35,000
352 Michelle Waterson*  $      35,000
357 Peter Sobotta*  $      34,500
357 Shamil Abdurakhimov*  $      34,500
359 Erik Koch  $      34,000
360 Andrew Holbrook*  $      33,000
360 Ashlee Evans-Smith*  $      33,000
360 Gina Mazany*  $      33,000
360 Henrique da Silva*  $      33,000
360 Marco Beltran*  $      33,000
365 Enrique Barzola*  $      32,500
366 Bec Rawlings*  $      32,200
367 Ryan Benoit*  $      32,000
367 Thomas Almeida*  $      32,000
369 Arnold Allen*  $      30,500
369 Islam Makhachev*  $      30,500
369 Joaquim Siva*  $      30,500
369 Jose Alberto Quinonez*  $      30,500
369 Justin Ledet*  $      30,500
369 Kajan Johnson*  $      30,500
369 Matheus Nicolau  $      30,500
376 Sam Sicilia*  $      30,000
377 Chris Gruetzemacher*  $      29,000
377 Jenel Lausa*  $      29,000
377 Jon Tuck*  $      29,000
377 Luke Sanders  $      29,000
377 Paul Craig  $      29,000
382 Ashkan Mokhtarian*  $      28,000
382 Felipe Arantes*  $      28,000
384 Mickey Gall*  $      27,500
385 Ramazan Emeev*  $      27,300
386 Rony Jason*  $      27,000
386 Russell Doane*  $      27,000
388 Calvin Kattar  $      26,500
388 Danielle Taylor*  $      26,500
388 Gadzhimurad Antigulov*  $      26,500
388 Ion Cutelaba*  $      26,500
388 Katlyn Chookagian*  $      26,500
388 Mara Romero Borella  $      26,500
388 Shinsho Anzai*  $      26,500
388 Vinc Pichel*  $      26,500
396 Adriano Martins*  $      26,000
397 Maryna Moroz  $      25,500
397 Naoki Inoue*  $      25,500
397 Rachael Ostovich  $      25,500
400 Bojan Mihajlovic*  $      25,000
400 Devin Powell  $      25,000
400 Jessica Eye  $      25,000
400 Pearl Gonzalez*  $      25,000
400 Roan Carneiro*  $      25,000
400 Terrion Ware  $      25,000
406 JJ Aldrich*  $      24,500
407 Justin Scoggins*  $      24,000
407 Mizuto Hirota*  $      24,000
409 Mirsad Bektic  $      23,500
410 Chan-Mi Jeon*  $      23,000
410 Hyun Gyu Lim*  $      23,000
410 Vitor Miranda  $      23,000
413 Abdul-Kerim Edilov*  $      22,500
413 Adam Wieczorek*  $      22,500
413 Aleksandra Albu  $      22,500
413 Alex Perez  $      22,500
413 Arjun Bhullar*  $      22,500
413 Aspen Ladd*  $      22,500
413 Benito Lopez  $      22,500
413 Daichi Abe*  $      22,500
413 Gillian Robertson  $      22,500
413 Jessica Penne*  $      22,500
413 Jordan Rinaldi*  $      22,500
413 Karl Roberson  $      22,500
413 Lauren Murphy  $      22,500
413 Luan Chagas*  $      22,500
413 Marcelo Golm*  $      22,500
413 Montana De La Rosa  $      22,500
413 Oskar Piechota*  $      22,500
413 Poliana Botelho  $      22,500
413 Sarah Moras*  $      22,500
413 Sean O’Malley  $      22,500
413 Shana Dobson  $      22,500
413 Song Kenan*  $      22,500
413 Syuri Kondo*  $      22,500
413 Thibault Gouti*  $      22,500
413 Wang Guan*  $      22,500
413 Yan Xiaonan*  $      22,500
439 Juliana Lima  $      22,000
440 Johnny Eduardo*  $      21,000
441 Damian Grabowski*  $      20,500
441 Douglas Silva de Andrade  $      20,500
441 Godofredo Pepey*  $      20,500
441 Jessica Rose-Clark*  $      20,500
441 Nadia Kassem*  $      20,500
446 Jason Saggo*  $      19,000
446 Luis Henrique da Silva*  $      19,000
446 Mike De La Torre*  $      19,000
446 Neil Seery*  $      19,000
446 Phillipe Nover*  $      19,000
446 Scott Askham*  $      19,000
452 Makwan Amirkhani*  $      18,500
452 Marco Polo Reyes*  $      18,500
454 Joe Proctor*  $      18,000
455 Joanne Calderwood*  $      17,800
456 Dhiego Lima  $      17,500
457 Dominique Steele*  $      17,000
457 Mitch Clarke*  $      17,000
459 Alex Chambers*  $      16,500
459 Justine Kish  $      16,500
459 Kiichi Kunimoto*  $      16,500
459 Michinori Tanaka*  $      16,500
463 Mads Burnell*  $      16,100
464 Adam Milstead*  $      14,500
464 Alex Nicholson*  $      14,500
464 Alvaro Herrera*  $      14,500
464 Ashley Yoder  $      14,500
464 Christian Colombo*  $      14,500
464 Diego Rivas*  $      14,500
464 Felipe Silva*  $      14,500
464 Frankie Perez*  $      14,500
464 Garreth McLellan*  $      14,500
464 Irene Aldana*  $      14,500
464 James Bochnovic  $      14,500
464 Jamie Moyle*  $      14,500
464 Jessin Ayari*  $      14,500
464 Josh Stansbury  $      14,500
464 Kalindra Faria  $      14,500
464 Mark De La Rosa  $      14,500
464 Markus Perez  $      14,500
464 Martin Bravo*  $      14,500
464 Michael McBride*  $      14,500
464 Nathan Coy*  $      14,500
464 Nick Roehrick  $      14,500
464 Nico Musoke*  $      14,500
464 Patrick Williams*  $      14,500
464 Reginaldo Vieira*  $      14,500
464 Sabah Homasi*  $      14,500
464 Teemu Packalen*  $      14,500
464 Wuliji Buren*  $      14,500
491 Aleksandar Racic*  $      12,500
491 Alessandro Ricci*  $      12,500
491 Alex Reyes*  $      12,500
491 Allen Crowder*  $      12,500
491 Amanda Lemos*  $      12,500
491 Angela Magana*  $      12,500
491 Antonio Braga Neto  $      12,500
491 Ariel Beck  $      12,500
491 Barb Honchak  $      12,500
491 Bharat Kandare*  $      12,500
491 Brian Camozzi  $      12,500
491 Charlie Ward*  $      12,500
491 Christina Marks  $      12,500
491 Cindy Dandois*  $      12,500
491 Daniel Jolly*  $      12,500
491 DeAnna Bennett  $      12,500
491 Dmitri Smoliakov  $      12,500
491 Emily Whitmire  $      12,500
491 Henry Briones*  $      12,500
491 Hu Yaozong*  $      12,500
491 J.C. Cottrell*  $      12,500
491 James Mulheron*  $      12,500
491 Jessica Aguilar*  $      12,500
491 Ji Heon Kim*  $      12,500
491 Jim Wallhead*  $      12,500
491 Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger  $      12,500
491 Jodie Esquibel*  $      12,500
491 Jonathan Wilson*  $      12,500
491 Kwan Ho Kwak*  $      12,500
491 Kyle Bochniak*  $      12,500
491 Melinda Fabian  $      12,500
491 Merab Dvalishvili  $      12,500
491 Mike Santiago*  $      12,500
491 Muslim Salikhov*  $      12,500
491 Nasrat Haqparast*  $      12,500
491 Oliver Enkamp*  $      12,500
491 Rob Wilkinson*  $      12,500
491 Roberto Sanchez*  $      12,500
491 Salem Touahri*  $      12,500
491 Shane Young*  $      12,500
491 Sheymon Moraes*  $      12,500
491 Talita Bernardo*  $      12,500
491 Tom Gallicchio  $      12,500
491 Viktor Pesta  $      12,500
491 Wu Yanan*  $      12,500
491 Zu Anyanwu*  $      12,500
537 Carls John de Tomas*  $        9,500
537 Karine Gevorgyan  $        9,500

