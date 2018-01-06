2017 UFC Fighter Salaries – Complete List



LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 9: Fabricio Werdum knees Alistair Overeem during the UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2017 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Georges St-Pierre, then yes, it was a very good year. On the other hand, if you happen to be Carls John de Tomas, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $132,109 in 2017, down from an average earnings of $151,798 in 2016.

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

– The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet almost half of the UFC’s fighters (219 fighters – 41%) made less than the average American household in 2017 (44% in 2015). Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 182 fighters (34%) earned six-figures in 2017 (31% in 2016).

– 14 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2017, and they earned an average of $666,643 (down from $1,014,910 in 2016) over the course of the year (highest – Georges St-Pierre: $2,580,000; lowest – Nicco Montano $152,500). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

– The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2017 was Alistair Overeem, who pulled in a cool $2,430,000.

Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night and Submission of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts which came into effect with UFC 189. Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2017. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, and here for 2016. For career fighter earnings click here.