UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Fly/Strawweights – Dec 29/17

Dec 1, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nicco Montano (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Roxanne Modafferi (not pictured) during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|275
|2
|2
|1
|Rose Namajunas
|247
|3
|3
|3
|Jessica Andrade
|74
|4
|4
|10
|Carla Esparza
|73
|5
|5
|13
|Paige VanZant
|59.5
|6
|NR
|1
|Nicco Montano
|55
|7
|7
|9
|Felice Herrig
|50.5
|8
|9
|6
|Tecia Torres
|50
|9
|8
|7
|Cynthia Calvillo
|48.5
|10
|6
|8
|Michelle Waterson
|47
|11
|10
|4
|Claudia Gadelha
|45
|12
|11
|Tatiana Suarez
|42.5
|13
|12
|14
|Joanne Calderwood
|38
|14
|NR
|4
|Alexis Davis
|36.5
|15
|31
|Amanda Cooper
|29
|16
|14
|Aleksandra Albu
|27.5
|16
|14
|5
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|27.5
|18
|16
|16
|Maryna Moroz
|26.5
|19
|7
|Liz Carmouche
|25.5
|20
|NR
|13
|Gillian Robertson
|25
|20
|NR
|3
|Lauren Murphy
|25
|20
|17
|10
|Mara Romero Borella
|25
|20
|NR
|8
|Montana De La Rosa
|25
|20
|NR
|9
|Rachael Ostovich
|25
|20
|NR
|12
|Shana Dobson
|25
|26
|13
|12
|Cortney Casey
|24.5
|27
|18
|15
|Randa Markos
|17.5
|28
|19
|Viviane Pereira
|17
|29
|20
|Juliana Lima
|11
|30
|20
|15
|Bec Rawlings
|9.5
|30
|22
|Danielle Taylor
|9.5
|30
|22
|Nina Ansaroff
|9.5
|33
|25
|Justine Kish
|8.5
|34
|24
|Alex Chambers
|8
|35
|26
|Angela Hill
|7
|36
|26
|Kailin Curran
|6
|37
|NR
|11
|Jessica Rose-Clark
|5
|37
|28
|JJ Aldich
|5
|37
|28
|Lucie Pudilova
|5
|37
|NR
|Nadia Kassem
|5
|37
|28
|Poliana Botelho
|5
|37
|30
|Syuri Kondo
|5
|37
|NR
|Yan Xiaonan
|5
|44
|31
|11
|Alexa Grasso
|4.5
|44
|31
|Jamie Moyle
|4.5
|46
|34
|Heather Jo Clark
|4
|47
|35
|Jessica Penne
|3.5
|48
|NR
|Ariel Beck
|0
|48
|36
|Ashley Yoder
|0
|48
|NR
|6
|Barb Honchak
|0
|48
|36
|Chan-Mi Jeon
|0
|48
|NR
|Christina Marks
|0
|48
|NR
|DeAnna Bennett
|0
|48
|NR
|Emily Whitmire
|0
|48
|36
|Jessica Aguilar
|0
|48
|36
|Ji Yeon Kim
|0
|48
|36
|Jodie Esquibel
|0
|48
|36
|14
|Kalindra Faria
|0
|48
|NR
|Karine Gevorgyan
|0
|48
|NR
|16
|Melinda Fabian
|0
|48
|NR
|5
|Roxanne Modafferi
|0
|48
|36
|Tina Hanninen-Lahdemaki
|0
Check back Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Pound for Pound
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women’s Fly/Strawweights – Dec 29/17