UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings – Flyweights – Dec 21/17

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Demetrious Johnson 524 2 3 3 Henry Cejudo 121.5 3 4 8 Brandon Moreno 73 4 5 4 Ray Borg 70 5 6 14 Louis Smolka 67 6 12 Ryan Benoit 65 7 8 10 John Moraga 61 7 8 5 Jussier Formiga 61 9 7 6 Sergio Pettis 58 10 10 11 Dustin Ortiz 51 11 11 9 Ben Nguyen 49.5 12 12 15 Deiveson Figueiredo 46 12 12 Ulka Sasaki 46 14 15 7 Wilson Reis 41 15 16 Hector Sandoval 30.5 16 17 13 Alexandre Pantoja 29.5 17 18 Justin Scoggins 29 18 NR Alex Perez 25 18 19 Joseph Morales 25 20 20 12 Tim Elliott 21.5 21 21 Marco Beltran 18 22 22 Matt Schnell 10 23 23 16 Magomed Bibulatov 9 24 27 Eric Shelton 5 24 24 Naoki Inoue 5 26 25 Jarred Brooks 4.5 27 25 Jenel Lausa 4 28 27 Ashkan Mokhtarian 0 28 27 Carls John de Tomas 0 28 27 Roberto Sanchez 0

Check back Monday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweigthts

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights/Strawweights

Pound for Pound