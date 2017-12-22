The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings – Flyweights – Dec 21/17

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Demetrious Johnson 524
2 3 3 Henry Cejudo 121.5
3 4 8 Brandon Moreno 73
4 5 4 Ray Borg 70
5 6 14 Louis Smolka 67
6 12 Ryan Benoit 65
7 8 10 John Moraga 61
7 8 5 Jussier Formiga 61
9 7 6 Sergio Pettis 58
10 10 11 Dustin Ortiz 51
11 11 9 Ben Nguyen 49.5
12 12 15 Deiveson Figueiredo 46
12 12 Ulka Sasaki 46
14 15 7 Wilson Reis 41
15 16 Hector Sandoval 30.5
16 17 13 Alexandre Pantoja 29.5
17 18 Justin Scoggins 29
18 NR Alex Perez 25
18 19 Joseph Morales 25
20 20 12 Tim Elliott 21.5
21 21 Marco Beltran 18
22 22 Matt Schnell 10
23 23 16 Magomed Bibulatov 9
24 27 Eric Shelton 5
24 24 Naoki Inoue 5
26 25 Jarred Brooks 4.5
27 25 Jenel Lausa 4
28 27 Ashkan Mokhtarian 0
28 27 Carls John de Tomas 0
28 27 Roberto Sanchez 0

Check back Monday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings


