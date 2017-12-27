UFC Fight Announcement Tracker – Dec 27/17

Dec 1, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Sean O’Malley (red gloves) fights Terrion Ware (blue gloves) during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-10, 1 NC) vs Yancy Medeiros (15-4, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Tonya Evinger (19-6, 1 NC) vs Marion Reneau (8-3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18th

Ben Saunders (21-8-2) vs Alan Jouban (15-6) – UFC on Fox 28 – Feb 24th

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (20-4) vs Aleksandar Rakic (9-1) – UFC on Fox 28 – Feb 24th

Sean O’Malley (9-0) vs Andre Soukhamthath (12-5) – UFC 222 – Mar 3rd

Alex Reyes (13-3) vs Nasrat Haqparast (8-2) – UFC Fight Night 127 – Mar 17th