UFC 219 Prelim Breakout Star: Khalil Rountree

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

At the end of the year I like to look back at how I’ve done with my prelim picks. A total of 29-5 on this year makes it our most successful year of all time. But that’s not the most special part of the column this year. Perfectly on the last card of the year, we hit our 200th Prelim Breakout Star. I want to take this opportunity to thank MMA Manifesto for continuing to allow me to do a column I love and for all the support in what I do.

Now, onto the pick!

Khalil Rountree

Nickname – The War Horse

Affiliation – Syndicate MMA

From – Los Angeles, California

Height – 6’1″

Weight – 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

Record – 6-2 (2-2 UFC)

What makes him impressive

I almost feel bad picking guys from the same gym in back-to-back weeks. However, I can’t stress how much I enjoy what John Wood has done over at Syndicate MMA over the last few years. In addition to revitalizing Roxanne Modafferi’s career, he is also building a stable of killers.

Similar to Marquez, Rountree has dynamite in his hands backed up by the fact that he’s actually fairly technical with his aspects of striking. This is particularly true in close range. Some light heavyweights, when pressured, wind up getting sloppy or using their strength, but Rountree still has really sharp, short shots that can be deadly.

Why he has been overlooked

A two-fight losing streak is never a good way to make your first impressions in the division. Rountree seemed like he would only be around for a short stay, especially since one of those losses was to eventual middleweight Andrew Sanchez. Now though, he’s beginning to gain momentum with back-to-back first round KOs over Daniel Jolly and Paul Craig. And in a division that is this shallow, he’s just a win or two away from being in the rankings.

What makes this a good match-up

One of the things that I think hurt Rountree early in his UFC stay was that he didn’t have very much in the way of high level competition. Although I already said that I love his gym, sparring and fighting are very different. Now that he has four UFC bouts under his belt, the 27-year-old is really coming into his own.

This is especially important as his opponent looks like he did before those four fights. Michal Oleksiejczuk is a really good prospect who, at only 22 years old, has a very high ceiling. However, most of his opponents are old journeymen or untested youngsters. This will mark a huge step up in competition, and I think this is where experience will come into play.

Record: 134 Wins, 56 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 6 Did Not Fight (DNF)