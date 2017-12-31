UFC 219 Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate

(only main card fighters’ info has been released thus far by the Nevada Athletic Commission)

Attendance: 13,561

Gate: $1,760,628.74

Cris Cyborg: $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Holly Holm: $380,000 ($300,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $215,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Neil Magny: $155,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Carlos Condit: $130,000 ($115,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Edson Barboza: $90,000 ($75,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Carla Esparza: $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dan Hooker: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cynthia Calvillo: $43,500 ($41,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marc Diakiese: $26,500 ($24,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)