(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Ronda Rousey $3,000,000 $3,000,000 2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk* $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 3 Amanda Nunes $ 210,000 $ 105,000 $ 105,000 4 Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ – 4 Tonya Evinger $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 6 Germaine de Randamie* $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 6 Holly Holm* $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 6 Rose Namajunas* $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 9 Nicco Montano $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 9 Roxanne Modafferi $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 9 Valentina Shevchenko* $ 100,000 $ 100,000 $ –

