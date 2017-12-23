(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)
Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Ronda Rousey
|$3,000,000
|$3,000,000
|2
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk*
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|3
|Amanda Nunes
|$ 210,000
|$ 105,000
|$ 105,000
|4
|Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|4
|Tonya Evinger
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|6
|Germaine de Randamie*
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|6
|Holly Holm*
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|6
|Rose Namajunas*
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|9
|Nicco Montano
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|$ –
|9
|Roxanne Modafferi
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|$ –
|9
|Valentina Shevchenko*
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|$ –
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Light Heavyweights
Heavyweights
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters