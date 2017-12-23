The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Lawler vs dos Anjos)

 Total    Show   Win Bonus 
1 Ronda Rousey  $3,000,000  $3,000,000
2 Joanna Jedrzejczyk*  $   240,000  $   120,000  $    120,000
3 Amanda Nunes  $   210,000  $   105,000  $    105,000
4 Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino  $   200,000  $   200,000  $            –
4 Tonya Evinger  $   200,000  $   100,000  $    100,000
6 Germaine de Randamie*  $   150,000  $   150,000  $            –
6 Holly Holm*  $   150,000  $   150,000  $            –
6 Rose Namajunas*  $   150,000  $   150,000  $            –
9 Nicco Montano  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –
9 Roxanne Modafferi  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –
9 Valentina Shevchenko*  $   100,000  $   100,000  $            –

